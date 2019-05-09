Sky invests in cross-platform tools developer, You.i TV

Ottawa, Canada and London, UK - May 9, 2019 – Sky, Europe’s leading media and entertainment company, has invested in You.i TV, the leader in software tools for addressing cross-platform app development.

The investment is part of the larger You.i TV Series C funding announced in November 2018, and displays Sky’s commitment to backing innovative companies that help connect consumers to content they want to watch, wherever they want to watch it.

With this investment, David Beazley, Director of Software Engineering at NOW TV, Sky’s online streaming service, will join the You.i TV board alongside representatives from AT+T, Causeway Media Partners, and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors.

You.i TV offers a video experience platform to deliver content across multiple platforms with a highly efficient architecture designed for maximal code reuse. Now supporting React Native, an open-source development framework pioneered by Facebook, You.i Engine One customers are able to realize the benefits of a unified app strategy, a video-first design and development toolset, and the continuous innovation and support of the broader development community.

“The backing of Sky, alongside our existing strategic investors, highlights the fact that You.i TV is at the forefront of the trend solving the world of device fragmentation as consumers demand content everywhere” said You.i TV CEO and Co-Founder Jason Flick. “With the support of this unparalleled group of strategic investors we look forward to fueling the expansion of You.i TV’s global footprint, developer community, and reimagining the ad experience”.

David Beazley, Director of Software Engineering at NOW TV, said “Sky and You.i TV share a vision to connect customers to great content, via easy, frictionless user experiences. Through this investment, both Sky and You.i TV will be able to share learnings and gain insights into how world-class viewing experiences can be easily replicated across multiple devices.”