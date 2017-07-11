Sky to Host Third-Quarter SMPTE Technology Committee Meetings at Celebrated Sky UK in Islesworth, Middlesex, UK

LONDON and WHITE PLAINS, NY -- 11 July 2017 -- SMPTE(R), the organisation whose standards work has supported a century of advances in media and entertainment technology, has revealed that SMPTE Technology Committee meetings will take place in the UK. Sky, Europe's leading entertainment company, will host the third-quarter SMPTE Technology Committee meetings at its London headquarters in the new award-winning Sky Central building, on 20-23 September following IBC2017.



'The last time SMPTE standards were debated in the UK, industry pioneer John Logie Baird, the first pioneer of television, was still an active member of the Society', said Chris Johns, Former SMPTE UK Chair and chief engineer, broadcast strategy at Sky UK. 'This is a big event for us, and we're honoured to act as host. Almost every technical area of our state-of-the art-facility here at Sky depends on SMPTE standards, so it's nice to give a little bit back to the Society that has standardised the technologies that make us successful'.



SMPTE has more than 100 Technology Committees and other groups working by remote on myriad technical topics to create, approve, revise and remove industry standards. Every quarter, these Technology Committees meet in person to report on progress and move forward with standards work. At these SMPTE Technology Committee meetings, those working in standards from all over the world come together to debate and discuss tomorrow's standards. Standards under discussion range from dynamic range management in high-dynamic-range (HDR video through internet protocol (IP) standards for professional television production to file structures such as the Interoperable Master Format (IMF) that are changing the way content is distributed globally.



'At a time when media technology is looking shiny and bright with exciting changes appearing in the areas of UHD, internet video transport and advanced multichannel versioning with new consumer distribution models, the new Sky Central campus building is the perfect venue for SMPTE Technology Committee meetings', said SMPTE UK Regional Governor Bruce Devlin. 'We're grateful to Sky for hosting the event and for opening the doors of its innovative new facilities to SMPTE members'.



The SMPTE Standards Community is open to anyone interested in the standards process.



Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.



About SMPTE(R)

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of 'talkies' and colour television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Colour Bars(TM) are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the evolution into IT- and IP-based workflows continues.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 individuals, approximately 15 percent of whom are located in local SMPTE Sections including France, Germany, Poland and the UK, who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



