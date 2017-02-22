Skillsoft Selects Hybrik for Video Transcoding

Mountain View, Calif. - Hybrik, Inc. today announced its cloud-based media processing has been selected by Skillsoft to help power its Percipio, the company’s new state-of-the-art content delivery and learning platform. Skillsoft, the world’s leader in eLearning, is using Hybrik's media processing to transcode thousands of training videos into a wide variety of formats.

"The Hybrik system has given us outstanding throughput at a fraction of the cost of competing solutions," said Apratim Purakayastha, CTO, Skillsoft. "We needed a system that could provide both transcoding and quality control in an integrated workflow, and Hybrik delivered."

Percipio is designed to provide a beautiful, consumer-led experience that makes the learner feel engaged and inspired. Latin for “acquiring knowledge,” Percipio reflects Skillsoft's commitment to transform the eLearning industry with a platform that is designed with the user experience at it center, to inspire personal learning and career development. Hybrik provides Skillsoft with a cloud-based system that rapidly creates a vast array of online videos while ensuring excellent quality.

“Skillsoft is the global leader in eLearning, with almost 20 years of educational innovation,” said David Trescot, CEO of Hybrik. “It is an honor to be selected for the Percipio platform, and we have greatly enjoyed working with them during their development process.”

Hybrik’s large-scale transcoding platform is in use by some of the largest media companies in the world. Its service is based on Amazon’s AWS cloud platform and provides transcoding, quality control, accelerated file transfer, large-scale storage, and streaming to deliver superb video optimized for every screen.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft is the global leader in eLearning. We train more professionals than any other company in the world. We are trusted by the world's leading organizations, including 65% of the Fortune 500. Our 100,000+ courses, videos and books are accessed over 130 million times every month, in 160 countries and 29 languages. With 100% cloud access, anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.skillsoft.com/percipio.

About Hybrik

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Hybrik is the new standard in cloud-based, large-scale media workflow management. Our comprehensive service cost-effectively delivers video optimized for every screen with integrated transcoding, quality control, accelerated file transfer, large-scale storage, and streaming. Learn more at www.hybrik.com.