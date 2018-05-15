Singapore’s The Star Performing Arts Centre Expands Comms With Riedel’s Bolero Integrated Wireless Intercom

WUPPERTAL, Germany — May 15, 2018 — Riedel Communications today announced that The Star Performing Arts Centre (Star PAC), a renowned theater venue in Singapore, has expanded its intercom capabilities with the Bolero integrated wireless intercom. Bolero will offer complete wireless integration and channel support for The Star PAC’s existing Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system, delivering clear, reliable communications throughout the facility’s 5,000-seat auditorium, function halls, and broadcast production center.

Image 1 of 3 Riedel_Piano-Retake Image 2 of 3 Riedel_Installation Image 3 of 3 Riedel_The-Star-Theatre-5

“Reliable intercom systems are critical for our live shows and broadcast operations,” said Reuben Ong, Head of Audio, The Star PAC. “After five years of success with our Riedel Artist system, Bolero is a very welcome addition — providing complete integration for all wired and wireless intercom users. Our crew members have always raved about the programming flexibility and high audio quality of Artist, and now we can offer those benefits through the wireless system as well.”

The Star PAC chose Bolero to replace a legacy wireless intercom that could only integrate to Artist via analog four-wire connections. Of the systems The Star PAC evaluated, Bolero offered the easiest integration and the most flexible programming capabilities. Through the Artist Director software, Bolero beltpacks can be programmed quickly and easily via a drag-and-drop interface. In addition, Bolero’s modern codec and efficient use of bandwidth means The Star PAC team can support up to 10 beltpacks per AES67-networked antenna, and provide much wider coverage with outstanding sound quality.

The Star PAC has deployed eight Bolero antennas to ensure coverage for the entire building, including the main auditorium and smaller multipurpose hall. Antennas are connected to three stacked AES67 switches (which perform as a single switch) that then link to the Artist mainframes equipped with AES67 client cards. In addition, a fiber-to-Cat 6 extender will allow The Star PAC team to deploy a ninth antenna to cover distant meeting rooms, The Star Loft, and the outdoor amphitheater, Star Terrace, when required.

“With the Bolero-Artist integration, we can change the Bolero beltpacks’ programming easily and on the fly, while end users can cater the settings to their own requirements,” Ong added. “In initial testing so far, our crew and staff have felt very positive about the new system. The learning curve has been minimal since they’re already familiar with the Director software, and the built-in bottle opener on the Bolero beltpack is a big hit!”

“A reliable and crystal-clear comms system is a must for a large-scale facility like The Star Performing Arts Centre, not only to ensure a smooth-running live performance but also to provide safety and emergency communications,” said Cameron O’Neill, Director, APAC, Riedel Communications. “As our first Bolero venue in Singapore, The Star PAC has taken a big step forward in getting the most out of its Artist system and staying on the leading edge of wireless intercom technology. We’re confident that Bolero will provide the best possible coverage as well as outstanding support for The Star PAC crew through its intuitive and advanced features.”

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180515Riedel.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Star-Theatre-Images.zip

Description of Photos: The Star Performing Arts Centre (Star PAC), a renowned theater venue in Singapore, has expanded its intercom capabilities with Riedel’s Bolero integrated wireless intercom.