Singapore’s AIMS Productions Chooses Riedel MediorNet for High-Profile Resorts World Sentosa Project

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Aug. 2, 2018 — AIMS Productions, a Singapore-based visual production company specializing in multimedia for live events, has chosen Riedel Communications’ MediorNet real-time signal transport and network technologies for a high-profile new ballroom project at the Resorts World Sentosa complex. Riedel’s MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution network devices will provide flexible signal connectivity for a dazzling new 360-degree projection system in the ballroom.

Resorts World Sentosa is an integrated resort community on the island of Sentosa, off the southern coast of Singapore. Developed by Genting Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa occupies more than 49 hectares and is the third most expensive building ever constructed. In consultation with its client, AIMS has developed one of the world’s largest — if not the largest — 360-degree permanent projection systems for the ballroom.

“To address signal connectivity for the entire projection ecosystem, we turned to Riedel Communications. Riedel has proven itself time and time again as the leader in the field of fiber-based, real-time media network technology,” said Choong Yip Weng, General Manager, Aims Productions (SG) Pte Ltd. “We firmly believe in the adage ‘the chain is only as strong as its weakest link,’ and for that reason we chose Riedel for its cutting-edge, high-bandwidth data transport and signal-distribution technologies.”

Weng added, “The MediorNet MicroN devices give our customer unlimited flexibility in moving, processing, and distributing signals. Each MicroN offers a highly versatile, high-density signal interface with built-in signal processing features that eliminate the need for many external devices. We are elated to partner with Riedel for this project, and the after-sales service and support have been second to none.”

“It is an honor to be in partnership with AIMS Productions, renowned for its high-profile installations that offer eye-catching multimedia presentations to inspire and challenge the imagination,” said Rajveer Singh, Riedel Communications’ General Manager for Southeast Asia. “We are very proud to bring Riedel’s MediorNet family of products into Singapore, especially with such an esteemed customer as Resorts World Sentosa. Riedel's system consulting team played a proactive role in the design of the system, working hand in hand with AIMS to construct an efficient solution. This cooperation, coupled with the comprehensive feature set that MicroN is known for, resulted in a winning solution for Resorts World Sentosa.”

