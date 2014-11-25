Sinclair Broadcast Group's Amy and Univision Local Media's Manahan to Co-Chair Industry CFO Summit

David Amy, Executive Vice President & COO of Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Marc Manahan, Senior Vice President & CFO of Univision Local Media, will Co-Chair MFM’s (the Media Financial Management Association’s) 2015 CFO Summit, the organization today announced.

Scheduled for February 26-27, 2015, at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, MFM’s CFO Summit provides media industry executives with the insights and tools they need to address the leadership, economic, technology, and regulatory challenges affecting the financial performance and future success of their companies. Participation in the forum is limited to senior financial executives in media companies.

“Today’s CFOs play a critical role in developing the strategies that will drive their companies’ futures as well as their organizations’ financial management decisions,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “David Amy, who served as Sinclair’s CFO before becoming its COO, and Univision Local Media CFO Marc Manahan have been instrumental in shaping their companies’ response to the digital media and multicultural growth opportunities available to all media organizations today. Thanks to their leadership and guidance, our 2015 CFO Summit will offer an agenda that not only discusses the most critical issues facing today’s media companies but also includes a lineup of leading experts whose insights will provide the roadmap for capitalizing on the opportunities created by these developments.”

David B. Amy has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. since April 1, 2014. He also holds the post of Secretary for the Sinclair Television Group, Inc. Mr. Amy served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer for 20 years, from 1994 -2014. All told, he has over 30 years of broadcast experience, beginning with serving as Business Manager for Sinclair’s WPMY (formerly WPTT-TV) station in Pittsburgh.

Marc Manahan has served as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Univision Television Group and Univision Local Media since July 2012. Prior to joining the company’s executive management team, Manahan spent two years as Senior Vice President, Financial Analysis and Corporate CFO of its Television Networks division. Beforehand, Manahan served as Vice President of Financial Planning for Univision Communications, from 2007 until his first CFO appointment in 2010, and spent three years as the company’s Vice President of Internal Audit. Manahan jointed Univision in 2000 as Director of Finance.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s Web site, at http://www.mediafinance.org/index.aspx?PageID=489

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.