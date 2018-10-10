Simulmedia Names Matt Mitchell as Vice President, Sales

New York (October 9, 2018) Simulmedia, a pioneer in advanced TV advertising - and the first to offer full transparency on media metrics, business outcomes and pricing - today announced it has hired Matt Mitchell to be Vice President, Sales. Based in New York, he will build a team to respond to the growing interest of Transparent TV, Simulmedia’s advanced TV advertising suite of products.

"Matt has almost 20 years of experience in marketing, media and advertising technology; a passion for the advanced TV market; and a deep knowledge of the linear and connected TV marketplaces," says John Piccone, Simulmedia's President & Chief Revenue Officer, and to whom Mr. Mitchell will report. "His successful track record of working on both the buy and sell sides uniquely positions Matt to accelerate Simulmedia's already rapid growing sales."

Mr. Mitchell comes to Simulmedia from 4C Insights in NY where he was VP of Sales and before that was Director of Advanced & Programmatic TV at the Trade Desk for two years. Prior to that, Mr. Michell was a Senior Account Executive at Videology. Earlier in his career, he served in senior sales posts with CBS Network and A&E Television Networks and before that, in the agency business with Universal McCann, Zenith Media, and Initiative Media. Mr. Mitchell holds a BS in Business and Marketing from the University of Delaware.

