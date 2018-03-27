SIMON MIRREN AND JAMIE CARMICHAEL TEAM TO LAUNCH TV AND FILM LABEL ‘ATLANTIC NOMAD’

A pivotal new player in the world of content development, financing, production, and distribution has emerged as two of the industry’s most accomplished and respected LA-based Brits, Simon Mirren and Jamie Carmichael, have teamed to launch the new hybrid-modelled, artist-friendly TV and film label Atlantic Nomad.

Mirren is widely known for writing and producing hit TV series like “Criminal Minds” (for which he was Showrunner) for Touchstone Television and CBS, “Without a Trace” for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS, and “Third Watch” for NBC. Mirren also wrote for popular British television series “Casualty,” “Waking the Dead” and “Spooks” and most recently co-wrote, produced and show-ran “Versailles,” the acclaimed 10-part Canal Plus series dramatizing the life of Louis XIV of France ( along with frequent collaborator David Wolstencroft).

Carmichael was the President of Film at Content Media for 15 years where he oversaw all of the company's film activities, acquiring, producing and distributing over 250 titles including “The Cooler,” “Thank You For Smoking,” “Transamerica,” “Ironclad,” “Fish Tank,” “Black Book,” “The Pact” and the Scientology documentary “Going Clear,” to name a few. Prior to content, Carmichael was Head of International Distribution for Mel Gibson and Bruce Davey's Icon Entertainment International.

Mirren and Carmichael have known each other for 20 years and their likeminded creative visions and business philosophies, coupled with new market opportunities, have led to the formation of Atlantic Nomad. Mirren’s long time writing partner and co-creator, David Wolstencroft (“Spooks,” “The Escape Artist” “Psychos” & “Versailles”), will continue to be involved with Mirren’s Atlantic Nomad projects as well.

Operating out of Los Angeles (where Mirren and Carmichael are based), Atlantic Nomad is a platform agnostic creator of high-end, mainstream TV programs and films for a global audience with a mandate to identify and nurture creative talent worldwide. Atlantic Nomad’s first two projects will be “The Knowledge” - a ground-breaking U.K. espionage drama series in the vein of “State of Play” and “Spooks”, and “Hammerhead’ – an epic crime series set in the California port city of San Pedro and centered around a grieving mother who must decide between her loyalty to her God and her family, as she battles East Coast Mafia, West Coast gangs, the Government, and the enemy within.

The company plans on creating a slate of between 6-10 original series over the next 12 months from both the US and the UK, and will complement its TV slate with one or two premium theatrical film projects every year.

With a flexible and disruptive-minded approach to the creation and distribution of series and films, Atlantic Nomad plans to become a top-tier supplier of commercially viable projects for the studios, networks, digital platforms and major independent distributors worldwide.The company will also be devoted to fostering an artist-friendly environment for top writers, showrunners, filmmakers and emerging creative talent, willing to explore authentic stories and emotional material, featuring universal concepts.

Atlantic Nomad will make its debut appearance at MIPTV in Cannes next month and begin discussions with global distributors and platforms.

Said Mirren, “The International eco system of how drama is created is experiencing a seismic change. Atlantic Nomad's collective experience in developing, financing, producing and distributing global premium hit shows and films offers an undeniable bridge into the future of storytelling.”

Carmichael said, “It’s a great time to build a creative led business, and I couldn’t have found a stronger partner than Simon. He has a rich, muscular voice that is both emotional and authentic, and our debut American and British slate is impressive.”

Carmichael added, “Simon is also a talent magnet and champion - he has a flare for finding, and helping great new writers. We’re already working with some wonderful new people. Feels like we’re building a really creative and productive engine.”