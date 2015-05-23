Simon Constable joins Visual Data to lead strategic accounts

May 22nd 2015 Visual Data Media Services (Visual Data) has announced today the appointment of Simon Constable to the newly created role of VP of strategic accounts. Constable will be based at Visual Data’s LA headquarters, where he will oversee the day-to-day running of the company’s large studio accounts. He will report directly to Kim Lawrence, Exec VP of Visual Data. Constable brings to his new role a wealth of global executive experience. His most recent position was as Technicolor’s VP of worldwide operations, where he held ultimate responsibility for customer services, operations, technology and development. Heading up operations in Los Angeles and Bangalore, his client roster included major players in the VOD, OTT, broadcast and home-video industries. Constable was also a managing director in the UK for a five-year period from 2002. His CV also includes serving as senior VP of operations, EMEA, and technical and team-leading positions with broadcasters in Hong Kong and Singapore. Trautman said: “Major IP owners now face a complexity of opportunities when it comes to exploiting their assets. To help our clients navigate an increasingly challenging marketplace, we realized we needed a rare individual with a laser focus on service, a talent for high-level organization and the ability to think strategically. A hugely important internal aspect of the job is that Simon will set the strategy and build the teams that will service our expanding client base. His experience and expertise in all these fields are unparalleled.” Constable added: “My core skills are very much based around senior-level engagement with studios, independents and content-owners, so the opportunity to build a contemporary support structure for some of the biggest names in content production and distribution will be a fascinating challenge. Our clients need to be consistently proactive with regard to the technical, strategic and commercial knowledge required to manage the potential of a highly complex global marketplace. I believe I can make that happen.” Visual Data acquired a majority stake in UK content-processing and media-management service company re:fine in December 2014. The new, combined group was recently rebranded to reflect its core mission of offering excellence in global digital media supply, best-in-class operational and technological expertise, and an unsurpassed client experience. For further information contact: In London: Cheryl Clarke on: +44 7939 554109 Or e-mail: cheryl@mushroom-media.co.uk In Los Angeles: Kim Lawrence on: +1 818 558 3363 Or e-mail: klawrence@visualdatainc.comwww.visualdatamedia.com