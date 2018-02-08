Signiant to Demonstrate New Technology Enhancements to Accelerate Workflows at the HPA Tech Retreat

At the 2018 HPA Tech Retreat®, Signiant Inc, a market leader in intelligent file transfer, will demonstrate new, innovative capabilities that expand the value of its products within the media industry.

Signiant has led the way in cloud-native design, offering a category-defining SaaS platform that provides fast, secure global access to high-value media assets stored in on-premises storage or cloud-based storage. New innovations on show at the 2018 HPA Tech Retreat greatly build on this platform and helps media & entertainment companies of all sizes speed up their operations by leveraging Signiant’s patented file acceleration technology, as well as by automating and simplifying file transfer workflows.

Held from February 19-23, 2018 at the JW Marriott Desert Resort & Spa, Palm Desert, CA, the HPA Tech Retreat is an informal gathering of the leading technical and business innovators from all aspects of the media technology sector, to discuss how constantly evolving technology is creating exciting opportunities in the capture, creation and distribution of content.

In the Innovation Zone, Signiant will demonstrate technology enhancements to its SaaS platform that allows professional media assets to be viewed in an adaptive bitrate format without generating a proxy in advance of the play request. The demonstration leverages transfer acceleration technology and cloud-native design to ensure a highly responsive end user experience without additional customer-deployed hardware or software.

“This technology has the potential to help users make better and faster decisions when transferring media,” said Ian Hamilton, CTO, Signiant. “As file sizes continue to grow, it is increasingly helpful to be able to easily confirm that a file contains the desired content prior to transfer, thereby ensuring that valuable time and network resources are not wasted.”

Ian Hamilton will be on-site at the 2018 HPA Tech Retreat to provide a sneak preview of these exciting new innovations, as well as to discuss the breadth of technology and capabilities across Signiant’s entire product line.

