Signiant Celebrates Unprecedented Growth in 2018

Signiant Inc, a long-time leader in intelligent file transfer, today announced record business growth in 2018 with new highs for key SaaS metrics. The growth was fuelled by expansion of the company's market-leading SaaS platform to support a broader array of use-cases for any sized media organization, a massive media footprint that is creating a powerful network-effect, and an industry that continues to evolve to larger file sizes, more complex workflows and greater demand for enterprise-grade security. Year-over-year SaaS platform growth of 46% makes Signiant one of the fastest growing technology companies in the media and entertainment industry.

Key Growth Metrics for Signiant in 2018 include:

· 46% year-over-year SaaS total bookings growth (annual contract value)

· 22% year-over-year total bookings growth (annual contract value)

· 71% year-over-year new and expansion SaaS bookings growth (annual contract value)

· 90+% gross renewal rates for its SaaS products

· 110% net renewal rates for SaaS

· 100+% growth across users and endpoints across its SaaS platform surpassing the 400,000 mark

“We’re thrilled to celebrate a record year and are already working to continue that trend in 2019,” said Margaret Craig, CEO of Signiant. “Our success was driven by the increasingly central role that Signiant solutions play in our customers’ businesses, connecting their entire content supply chain. Media companies of all sizes have embraced our unique SaaS platform and that has paved the way for Signiant to expand beyond fast file transfers to become a trusted network that is connecting the global media industry.”

Signiant is uniquely positioned to help media companies navigate ongoing changes in consumer viewing habits and a fast-moving technology landscape. The company has established a massive footprint of installed software at content storage locations (both on-premises and cloud) across the B2B media ecosystem. With more than 400,000 endpoints and systems connected, Signiant’s SaaS platform now reaches every corner of the media world to provide fast, seamless and secure access to any content, anywhere in the world.

“There’s no company better positioned to help solve the unique challenges of the modern media supply chain,” added Craig. “Expect to see many more announcements in 2019 as we continue to innovate on our unique SaaS platform that connects people, systems and cloud services.”

