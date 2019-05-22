Must See Sigma Cine Lenses and Presentations at Cine Gear Expo LA

Burbank, CA - May 22, 2019- Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, will exhibit its full Sigma Cine lens lineup, including the new 28mm T1.5, 40mm T1.5, and 105mm T1.5 prime lenses at the 2019 Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles, CA in booth 71A. In addition to the hands-on Sigma Cine lens showcase, showgoers can attend special educational Sigma presentations offered throughout the exhibition.

SPECIAL SIGMA CINE PRESENTATIONS

Lens Projection Master Class

This session will touch on the special needs of digital cinematography such as the OLPF in many cameras and the influence it can have on lenses such as depth of focus, field curvature and optical performance. In addition, it will also showcase the advantages of the Sigma Cine line including: 8K compatible resolution, large image coverage, neutral color/excellent skin tone replication, corrected field curvature, low chromatic aberration and veiling glare, and achieving a modern look with natural and pleasing fall off. Leading the interactive session are Sigma experts, Eric Hall from the Sigma Burbank office, and Takuma Wakamatsu from Sigma Japan.

Where: Chrosziel Booth - L401

Friday, May 31 @ 1:30PM

Saturday, June 1 @ 11:45AM

Digital Cinema Society Panel: Buyer POV on Large Format Cine Lenses

The Digital Cinema Society will reprise its annual examination of the cinema lens market, this year, with a concentration on covering the expanding sensor sizes of many popular cameras. Joining the panel is Jared Ivy, Senior Tech Rep from Sigma’s Burbank office who will discuss current trends in digital cinema cameras such as anamorphic cinematography and how the latest additions to the Sigma Cine lens lineup address them.

Where: Sherry Lansing Theatre, Screening Room 5

Friday, May 31 @ 3:45PM

Sigma Cine Lenses on Display at Cine Gear LA

Sigma FF High Speed Prime - These lenses bring a consistent level of light to the production and offer greater consistency with regards to the film’s look and color/contrast before it enters post-production.

●14mm T2

●20mm T1.5

●24mm T1.5

●28mm T1.5

●35mm T1.5

●40mm T1.5

●50mm T1.5

●85mm T1.5

●105mm T1.5

●135mm T2

Sigma Cine FF Zoom Line - Compatible with a full-frame image circle, expanding the options for cinematographers who need lenses catering to the very latest digital cinema cameras’ image sensor.

●24-35mm T2.2 FF

Sigma Cine High Speed Zoom - The highest image quality in its class with compact construction, amazing value and a constant aperture of T2 throughout zoom range.

●18-35mm T2

●50-100mm T2

Can’t Make Cine Gear Expo: LA?

Learn more about the Sigma Cine lens lineup online or stop by Sigma Burbank anytime, located at 148 S. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502. A modern space for its world-class products, services and support, visitors to Sigma Burbank can experience first-hand the popular Sigma Cine and Global Vision lenses through product demonstrations, seminars and special events.

About the Sigma Burbank Showroom

The new Burbank facility reflects Sigma’s commitment to the filmmaking community with a significant presence in the heart of the US film & television production scene. It offers a modern showroom where filmmakers can test out specific lenses to determine what fits their workflow best and connect with other industry professionals through engaging presentations and workshops. It will bring together Hollywood professionals and the next generation of cinematographers through student filmmaking group mixers, screenings of films shot with Sigma glass, and educational programs from Sigma and its partners.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow us on Twitter,Instagram, Facebook or Blog.

