Showtime® Honored With 24 Emmy® Nominations
LOS ANGELES – July 10, 2014 – This morning, SHOWTIME was honored with 24 Emmy nominations across nine series and docu-series. With its deep bench of acclaimed actors, SHOWTIME received the most lead actor and actress series nominations of any broadcast or cable network this year with six nominations. The network received a total of 11 actor nominations across genres in major categories for multiple series including HOMELAND’s Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, MASTERS OF SEX’s Lizzy Caplan, Beau Bridges and Allison Janney, EPISODES’ Matt LeBlanc, HOUSE OF LIES’ Don Cheadle, RAY DONOVAN’s Jon Voight, NURSE JACKIE’s Edie Falco, and SHAMELESS’ William H. Macy and Joan Cusack. Eight out of the nine eligible SHOWTIME series were nominated this year across multiple categories – which equates to a 90 percent nomination rate for the network’s series. SHOWTIME is the only network to score three Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations – the first time a cable network has ever received three nominations in the lead comedy category – and scored multiple nominees in the Lead Actress in a Drama and Supporting Actor in a Drama Series categories as well.
SHAMELESS, which switched categories this year from drama to comedy received three nominations, with William H. Macy honored with his first ever nomination for the series for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy. Joan Cusack’s fourth consecutive Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress for her role as Sheila Jackson on SHAMELESS marks the first time a performer has been nominated for the same role in both comedy and drama categories. The series also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program.
The network’s freshman series were also honored this morning – MASTERS OF SEX scored five nominations, with Lizzy Caplan receiving her first ever Emmy nomination. Additionally, MASTERS OF SEX guest stars Beau Bridges and Allison Janney were honored for their roles as Barton and Margaret Scully. Today’s nominations mark Bridges’ fifteenth Emmy nomination and Janney’s seventh. MASTERS OF SEX garnered nominations for Outstanding Art Direction for a Period Series, Miniseries or a Movie (Single-camera) and Outstanding Main Title Design. RAY DONOVAN’s Jon Voight received his first ever series nomination for his role as Mickey Donovan, his third Emmy nomination overall.
HOMELAND’s Claire Danes received her fourth Emmy nomination for Lead Actress for Drama Series this morning. Danes has won the category for the past two years for her acclaimed role as Carrie Mathison. Mandy Patinkin received his second consecutive nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Drama category for his role as Saul Berenson on HOMELAND. The series also received nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), its third nomination in the category.
Don Cheadle was once again recognized for his role as Marty Kaan in HOUSE OF LIES, his seventh Emmy nomination, and third consecutive nomination for the series. Cheadle was the first African American actor in over a decade to be nominated in the Lead Actor in a Comedy series category. HOUSE OF LIES was also recognized with a nomination for Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary Program (Half Hour or Less). Also in the lead actor category is Matt LeBlanc with a nomination for his role in EPISODES playing a fictional version of himself, marking his sixth Emmy nomination overall and third for the series. The series creators and executive producers David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik were honored with their third consecutive writing nomination, and Iain B. MacDonald was honored for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.
NURSE JACKIE received three Emmy nominations including a fifth nomination for Edie Falco for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Falco is a 12-time Emmy nominee, and won in 2010 for seasons one and two of NURSE JACKIE for her role as Jackie Peyton. The series also received nominations for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, the team’s fifth consecutive nomination. The final season of CALIFORNICATION received a nomination for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation, the team’s second nomination.
The groundbreaking SHOWTIME documentary event series YEARS OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY received two nominations for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming.
The full list of SHOWTIME nominees:
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Homeland • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Fox 21, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison
Masters of Sex • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions
Lizzy Caplan as Virginia Johnson
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Episodes • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Hat Trick Productions, Crane Klarik Productions
Matt LeBlanc as Matt LeBlanc
House of Lies • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Crescendo Productions, Totally Commercial Films, Refugee Productions, Matthew Carnahan Circus Products
Don Cheadle as Marty Kaan
Shameless • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television
William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, A Caryn Mandabach Production, Clyde Phillips Productions
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Homeland • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Fox 21, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson
Ray Donovan • Showtime • Showtime Presents, The Mark Gordon Company, Bider Sweet
Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Masters of Sex • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions
Beau Bridges as Barton Scully
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Masters of Sex • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions
Allison Janney as Margaret Scully
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Shameless • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television
Joan Cusack as Sheila Jackson
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Episodes • Episode 309 • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Hat Trick Productions, Crane Klarik Productions
Iain B. MacDonald, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Episodes • Episode 305 • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Hat Trick Productions, Crane Klarik Productions
David Crane, Written by
Jeffrey Klarik, Written by
Outstanding Art Direction For A Period Series, Miniseries Or A Movie (Single-camera)
Masters Of Sex • Pilot • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions
Andrew Jackness, Production Designer
Kevin Rupnik, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Outstanding Art Direction For A Contemporary Program (Half Hour or Less)
House Of Lies • Wreckage • Middlegame • Zhang • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Crescendo Productions, Totally Commercial Films, Refugee Productions, Matthew Carnahan Circus Products
Ray Yamagata, Production Designer
Chikako Suzuki, Art Director
Tim Stepeck, Set Decorator
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, A Caryn Mandabach Production, Clyde Phillips Productions
Julie Tucker, CSA, Casting Director
Ross Meyerson, CSA, Casting Director
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series
Homeland • The Star • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Fox 21, Teakwood Lane
Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
David Klein, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Main Title Design
Masters Of Sex • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions
Leanne Dare, Art Director
Yi-Jen Liu, Designer
Jon Forsman, Animator
Gabriel Britz, Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Homeland • Good Night • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Fox 21, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
Larry Long, Production Sound Mixer
Nello Torri, Re-Recording Mixer
Alan Decker, Re-Recording Mixer
Larold Rebhun, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Californication • Kickoff • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Aggressive Mediocrity, And Then…
Daniel Church, Sound Mixer
Todd Grace, Re-Recording Mixer
Edward C. Carr, Re-Recording Mixer
Nurse Jackie • The Lady With The Lamp • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, A Caryn Mandabach Production, Clyde Phillips Productions
Jan McLaughlin, Production Sound Mixer
Peter Waggoner, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program
Shameless • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television
Julie Michaels, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
Years Of Living Dangerously • Showtime • Showtime Presents, A Roaring Fork Films Production
Outstanding Writing For Nonfiction Programming
Years Of Living Dangerously • The Surge • Showtime • Showtime Presents, A Roaring Fork Films Production
Adam Bolt, Written by
The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime programming, awarding top honors at the annual Creative Arts and Primetime Awards ceremonies. A symbol of peer recognition from over 15,000 Television Academy members, more than two-dozen peer groups vote for the category of competition in their field of expertise.
