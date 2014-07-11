Showtime® Honored With 24 Emmy® Nominations

LOS ANGELES – July 10, 2014 – This morning, SHOWTIME was honored with 24 Emmy nominations across nine series and docu-series. With its deep bench of acclaimed actors, SHOWTIME received the most lead actor and actress series nominations of any broadcast or cable network this year with six nominations. The network received a total of 11 actor nominations across genres in major categories for multiple series including HOMELAND’s Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, MASTERS OF SEX’s Lizzy Caplan, Beau Bridges and Allison Janney, EPISODES’ Matt LeBlanc, HOUSE OF LIES’ Don Cheadle, RAY DONOVAN’s Jon Voight, NURSE JACKIE’s Edie Falco, and SHAMELESS’ William H. Macy and Joan Cusack. Eight out of the nine eligible SHOWTIME series were nominated this year across multiple categories – which equates to a 90 percent nomination rate for the network’s series. SHOWTIME is the only network to score three Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations – the first time a cable network has ever received three nominations in the lead comedy category – and scored multiple nominees in the Lead Actress in a Drama and Supporting Actor in a Drama Series categories as well.

SHAMELESS, which switched categories this year from drama to comedy received three nominations, with William H. Macy honored with his first ever nomination for the series for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy. Joan Cusack’s fourth consecutive Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress for her role as Sheila Jackson on SHAMELESS marks the first time a performer has been nominated for the same role in both comedy and drama categories. The series also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program.

The network’s freshman series were also honored this morning – MASTERS OF SEX scored five nominations, with Lizzy Caplan receiving her first ever Emmy nomination. Additionally, MASTERS OF SEX guest stars Beau Bridges and Allison Janney were honored for their roles as Barton and Margaret Scully. Today’s nominations mark Bridges’ fifteenth Emmy nomination and Janney’s seventh. MASTERS OF SEX garnered nominations for Outstanding Art Direction for a Period Series, Miniseries or a Movie (Single-camera) and Outstanding Main Title Design. RAY DONOVAN’s Jon Voight received his first ever series nomination for his role as Mickey Donovan, his third Emmy nomination overall.

HOMELAND’s Claire Danes received her fourth Emmy nomination for Lead Actress for Drama Series this morning. Danes has won the category for the past two years for her acclaimed role as Carrie Mathison. Mandy Patinkin received his second consecutive nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Drama category for his role as Saul Berenson on HOMELAND. The series also received nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), its third nomination in the category.

Don Cheadle was once again recognized for his role as Marty Kaan in HOUSE OF LIES, his seventh Emmy nomination, and third consecutive nomination for the series. Cheadle was the first African American actor in over a decade to be nominated in the Lead Actor in a Comedy series category. HOUSE OF LIES was also recognized with a nomination for Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary Program (Half Hour or Less). Also in the lead actor category is Matt LeBlanc with a nomination for his role in EPISODES playing a fictional version of himself, marking his sixth Emmy nomination overall and third for the series. The series creators and executive producers David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik were honored with their third consecutive writing nomination, and Iain B. MacDonald was honored for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

NURSE JACKIE received three Emmy nominations including a fifth nomination for Edie Falco for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Falco is a 12-time Emmy nominee, and won in 2010 for seasons one and two of NURSE JACKIE for her role as Jackie Peyton. The series also received nominations for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, the team’s fifth consecutive nomination. The final season of CALIFORNICATION received a nomination for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation, the team’s second nomination.

The groundbreaking SHOWTIME documentary event series YEARS OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY received two nominations for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming.

The full list of SHOWTIME nominees:

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Homeland • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Fox 21, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison

Masters of Sex • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions

Lizzy Caplan as Virginia Johnson

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Episodes • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Hat Trick Productions, Crane Klarik Productions

Matt LeBlanc as Matt LeBlanc

House of Lies • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Crescendo Productions, Totally Commercial Films, Refugee Productions, Matthew Carnahan Circus Products

Don Cheadle as Marty Kaan

Shameless • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, A Caryn Mandabach Production, Clyde Phillips Productions

Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Homeland • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Fox 21, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson

Ray Donovan • Showtime • Showtime Presents, The Mark Gordon Company, Bider Sweet

Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Masters of Sex • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions

Beau Bridges as Barton Scully

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Masters of Sex • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions

Allison Janney as Margaret Scully

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Shameless • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television

Joan Cusack as Sheila Jackson

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Episodes • Episode 309 • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Hat Trick Productions, Crane Klarik Productions

Iain B. MacDonald, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Episodes • Episode 305 • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Hat Trick Productions, Crane Klarik Productions

David Crane, Written by

Jeffrey Klarik, Written by

Outstanding Art Direction For A Period Series, Miniseries Or A Movie (Single-camera)

Masters Of Sex • Pilot • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions

Andrew Jackness, Production Designer

Kevin Rupnik, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Outstanding Art Direction For A Contemporary Program (Half Hour or Less)

House Of Lies • Wreckage • Middlegame • Zhang • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Crescendo Productions, Totally Commercial Films, Refugee Productions, Matthew Carnahan Circus Products

Ray Yamagata, Production Designer

Chikako Suzuki, Art Director

Tim Stepeck, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, A Caryn Mandabach Production, Clyde Phillips Productions

Julie Tucker, CSA, Casting Director

Ross Meyerson, CSA, Casting Director

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series

Homeland • The Star • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Fox 21, Teakwood Lane

Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

David Klein, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Main Title Design

Masters Of Sex • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Sony Pictures Television, Round Two Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions

Leanne Dare, Art Director

Yi-Jen Liu, Designer

Jon Forsman, Animator

Gabriel Britz, Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Homeland • Good Night • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Fox 21, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

Larry Long, Production Sound Mixer

Nello Torri, Re-Recording Mixer

Alan Decker, Re-Recording Mixer

Larold Rebhun, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Californication • Kickoff • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Aggressive Mediocrity, And Then…

Daniel Church, Sound Mixer

Todd Grace, Re-Recording Mixer

Edward C. Carr, Re-Recording Mixer

Nurse Jackie • The Lady With The Lamp • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, A Caryn Mandabach Production, Clyde Phillips Productions

Jan McLaughlin, Production Sound Mixer

Peter Waggoner, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program

Shameless • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television

Julie Michaels, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Years Of Living Dangerously • Showtime • Showtime Presents, A Roaring Fork Films Production

Outstanding Writing For Nonfiction Programming

Years Of Living Dangerously • The Surge • Showtime • Showtime Presents, A Roaring Fork Films Production

Adam Bolt, Written by

The Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national primetime programming, awarding top honors at the annual Creative Arts and Primetime Awards ceremonies. A symbol of peer recognition from over 15,000 Television Academy members, more than two-dozen peer groups vote for the category of competition in their field of expertise.