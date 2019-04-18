ShortsTV To Premiere Academy Award-Winning Short Film Skin

Coming off Skin’s Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2019 Oscars, ShortsTV, the world’s only Short Film Channel (www.shorts.tv) and official distributor of the OSCAR® Nominated Short Films, will air the film across the United States. Skin’s strong story strikes a powerful chord as it touches on race relations in today’s America.

ShortsTV will premiere Skin at 8 pm, Saturday, April 20 as part of their “Movie of the Week”.

Skin is a gripping 20-minute short that tells the story of a family of Neo-Nazi skinheads. The heavily tattooed protagonist, played by Jonathan Tucker (Westworld, Snowfall, Parenthood, and the upcoming Charlie’s Angels...) watches a friendly encounter between his 10-year-old son and a black man in their town’s supermarket, becoming infuriated. This moment sparks a war between two gangs that ends with shocking retribution.

Skin is produced by Israeli director Guy Nattiv and his wife, American actress Jaime Ray Newman. Skin won best short at Hollyshorts Film Festival and the San Jose Film Festival before receiving its Academy Award, marking the couple’s first Oscar. Skin is also being adapted to a feature film, debuting in July 2019.

The release of Skin on ShortsTV will include interview footage from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon, the journey to the Oscars, winner footage, and an interview with Jaime Ray Newman.

“This year’s Oscars represented some of 2018’s most diverse filmmaking, and we’re thrilled to share short films such as Skin with our audiences,” said Carter Pilcher, CEO and founder of ShortsTV. “We stand with filmmakers and love bringing our audiences exclusive premieres like Skin, especially given its powerful and relevant message about racism and empathy.”

2019 marked the 14th consecutive year of the Oscar® Nominated Short Films theatrical experience, playing the Oscar® Nominated Shorts in over 650 theaters across the US and Canada. In 2019, the Oscar® Nominated Short Films earned over $3.5 million in worldwide box office gross revenue, surpassing Netflix’s Roma in terms of independent box office release numbers, making it #15 in terms of 2019 Independent Theatrical Releases, but the first in terms of short film theatrical releases.