SHORTSTV EXPANDS INTO 100 MILLION HOMES WORLDWIDE WITH NEW INDIA DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS

LONDON —Sept.- 24, 2019—ShortsTV, the pioneer platform dedicated to providing high-quality, short entertainment to global audiences, announced a broad expansion onto India’s major DTH (Direct-to-Home) platforms with new partners Dish TV, d2h and Airtel Digital TV. Combined with its existing distribution in the US, Europe and Latin America, ShortsTV will now be available in more than 100 million homes globally. The new partnerships will triple ShortsTV’s reach in India to 85% of the country’s satellite TV market. Since debuting with Tata Sky in India over a year ago, ShortsTV has brought a cutting edge entertainment experience to India with films that are creative, provocative and feature some of India’s top and emerging talent in the short entertainment arena.

“For nearly two decades, ShortsTV has showcased some of the most creative minds in short entertainment, bringing incredible films to audiences across the globe. We pioneered the first 24/7 channel dedicated to short movies and short entertainment, and our explosive audience growth in India shows how successfully short entertainment is resonating,” says Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive of ShortsTV. “But it’s not just in India, our audience’s love for short entertainment is powering a rapid growth in consumption globally. ShortsTV is at the forefront, bringing the highest quality and most engaging content in each market we serve.”

ShortsTV’s depth of films is unrivaled, drawing from a growing catalogue of more than 13,000 titles from around the world. The 24/7 channel boasts an extensive list of award-winning, innovative films that include the exclusive releases of the Oscar Nominated Short Films, short films from some of the largest festivals and award franchises (e.g. the BAFTAs, Cannes, etc.), and talent that spans both Hollywood and Bollywood, from Benedict Cumberbatch to Jackie Shroff, from Judi Dench to Radike Apte. India’s catalogue also brings the best of Indian short films from our partners at Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, Terribly Tiny Tales,Whistling Woods and Humara Movies.

ABOUT SHORTSTV: ShortsTV is the first and only 24/7, linear and OTT HD TV channel dedicated to short entertainment, including movies and series. The channel is available in 100 million homes across the US, India, Latin America, the Netherlands, Belgium and Eastern Europe. With over 13,000 titles, ShortsTV has the largest catalogue of high-quality short form entertainment, including award-winning and star-studded live action, animated and documentary shorts from filmmakers around the globe. In addition to the channel, ShortsTV distributes a significant catalogue of on-demand shorts through video-on-demand on iTunes in 92 countries, Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada), and Verizon and Frontier (US). Since 2006, ShortsTV has exclusively presented the ‘Oscar Nominated Short Films’ theatrical release in cinemas across the US and Canada, South America, Europe, India, Australia and South Africa. ShortsTV is operated by Shorts International and is headquartered in London, England with offices in Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Mumbai. The company is led by Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive, and is owned by Shorts Entertainment Holdings, with AMC Networks as a significant minority shareholder.

