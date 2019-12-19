SHORTSTV™ TO RELEASE THE OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 2020 IN THEATRES NATIONWIDE IN JANUARY

Los Angeles, CA DEC 19 --- ShortsTV™, ShortsTV, the pioneering platform dedicated to short entertainment (www.shorts.tv), working with Magnolia Pictures, will open “THE 2020 OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS” on more than 500 screens across the United States on January 31, 2020, marking the 15th year of the release.

The 2020 Oscars® season kicked off this week, with the Official Shortlist of Oscar Nominees announced on December 16th. ShortsTV will release THE 2020 OSCARS® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS that will showcase the Live Action, Animation and Documentary short-film nominees’ compilation.

On January 29, ShortsTV™ will debut THE 2020 OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS at the IFC Center in New York City and in select markets, and then roll out across the US and Europe on January 31.

This marks the 15 consecutive year of the Oscar® Nominated Short Films theatrical experience. It is the only opportunity for audiences to watch the short film nominees in theaters before the Academy Awards® ceremony on Sunday February 9, 2020.

A stunning showcase of talent and diversity of subjects, the annual theatrical event continues to gain popularity. In 2019, the Oscar® Nominated Short Films earned over $3.5 million in North American box office gross. The program has increased its gross every year since its inception.

“Short movies are the fastest-growing genre of film. They tell authentic, diverse and groundbreaking stories that always leave our audiences hungry for more,” said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive at ShortsTV. “This year's nominees are the year’s best filmmaking and some of the best shorts ever, in equal measure exciting and heart-stirring, and absolutely shouldn’t be missed.”

The Shortlist’s countries of origin span the globe and include the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Sweden, Russia, China, Philippines, Korea, Tunisia, Qatar, Syria, Spain, Portugal and the U.S, Canada and Guatemala. This year the U.S. leads with the most shorts nominations with thirteen of the nominated films directed by women in this year's short film category. And at least four of the twenty contenders in have been previously nominated for an Oscar ®.

See the best of the 2020 OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS in this exclusive trailer from ShortsTV: https://vimeo.com/372889013

For more information on THE 2020 OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS program, please visit: http://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/

Shortlist nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards® were announced on December 16.

About ShortsTV

ShortsTV is the first and only 24/7, linear and OTT HD TV channel dedicated to short form video entertainment, including movies and series. With over 10,000 titles, ShortsTV has the largest catalogue of quality short form video entertainment, including award-winning and star-studded live action, animated and documentary shorts from filmmakers around the globe. Distributed globally, the channel is available in 70million homes across the US, India, Latin America, the Netherlands, Belgium and Eastern Europe. It is available across the US on DirecTV (channel 573), AT&T U-Verse (channel 1789), AT&T TV (Channel 573), AT&T TV NOW, Frontier Communications (channel 789) Google Fiber (channel 603) and Hotwire (channel 560).

In addition to the channel, ShortsTV distributes a significant catalogue of on-demand shorts through video-on-demand on iTunes in 92 countries, Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada), and Verizon and Frontier (US). Since 2006, ShortsTV has exclusively presented the ‘Oscar Nominated Short Films’ theatrical release in cinemas across the US and Canada, South America, Europe, India, Australia and South Africa. ShortsTV has developed and is in beta testing in the US with AT&T, the first app to use a similar machine-learning algorithm to Spotify, giving audiences the power to create their own channels in the short form video entertainment space.

ShortsTV is operated by Shorts International and is headquartered in London, England with offices in Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Mumbai. The company is led by Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive, and is owned by Shorts Entertainment Holdings, with AMC Networks as a significant minority shareholder.

Find us on Facebook, Twitter: @shortsTVUS and Instagram: @shortstv_us

###

Contacts

Los Angeles Contact:

Marina Bailey Film Publicity

Marina Bailey marina@marinabailey.com

Dina Makhlouf pr@marinabailey.com

O 323.962.7511

New York Contact:

Falco Ink

Steve Beeman stevenmbeeman@falcoink.com

O 917.225.7093

Digital/Online Publicity Contact:

Ginsberg/Libby

Clay Dollarhide clay.dollarhide@ginsberglibby.com

Libeth Morales Libeth.Morales@ginsberglibby.com

O 323.645.6800

ShortsTV Corp. Communications U.S.

Jason Damata Jason@fabricmedia.net 917.279.8706

Theo Dumont Theo@fabricmedia.net 818.943.7876