ShortsTV Premieres Heather Henson’s Handmade Puppet Dreams

Los Angeles, CA -- November 5, 2019 -- Heather Henson’s Handmade Puppet Dreams will premiere throughout November 2019 on ShortsTV, the first and only 24/7, linear and OTT HD TV channel dedicated to short form video entertainment, including movies and series.

In Handmade Puppet Dreams, Heather Henson, daughter of the legendary Jim Henson, has set out to showcase a new generation of puppeteers and puppet artists who embrace film as a medium for artistic expression.

“Handmade Puppet Dreams’ pushes the envelope for puppeteer and filmmaking techniques,” said Carter Pilcher, CEO and founder of ShortsTV. “ShortsTV is dedicated to showcasing the most creative minds in short entertainment and Heather Henson’s vision fits right into the array of incredible films we bring to our viewers around the world.”

A part of Heather Henson's Ibex Puppetry, Handmade Puppet Dreams is a traveling film series that promotes independent artists exploring their handmade craft specifically for the screen. These films all focus on real-time puppetry, and allow artists to build their vision, and then breathe life into their dreams. Directors featured in the ShortsTV selection of Handmade Puppet Dreams include Hobey Ford, Kevin McTurk, Toby Froud, Alex Griffin, Tony Giordano, Christine Papalexis, Matty Sidle, John E. Kennedy, Spencer Lott, Darrell C. Hazelrig, David Michael Friend, Raymond Carr, Kevin McTurk and Sam Koji Hale.

The lineup will be featured in three episodes: Legends & Fairytales, Out In Nature, and Strange Adventures.

Included in Legends & Fairytales:

ICHABOD: SKETCHES FROM SLEEPY HOLLOW- Directed by Hobey Ford, tells the story of a 19th century school master, who comes to a small village to teach the local children and becomes the target of a prank when the town bully becomes jealous of the schoolmaster's attention to a woman whom the bully admires as well.

THE NARRATIVE OF VICTOR KARLOCH - Directed by Kevin McTurk, tells the story of Victor Karloch, who receives a journal from a colleague who describes his descent into the abysmal deep and his encounters with the ghosts of a lost Templar Knights ship.

LESSONS LEARNED - Directed by Toby Froud. Instead of the regular tea and cake fare, Grandfather presents The Boy with an intriguing gift in Lessons Learned. When curiosity gets the best of him, the boy falls into an adventure of other-worldly experiences not intended for him.

LHAMO TRUNG TRUNG - In this filmed stage performance, a nomad in Tibet encounters a beautiful lhamo trung trung, who changes his life and leads him on a magical journey. Directed by Alex Griffin

HARKER - Directed by Tony Giordano. In Harker, evil rules the night. One man has made it his purpose to journey into the heart of hell and face the devil himself to take back what is rightfully his. This is the story of Jonathan Harker.

AMATERASU - Directed by Christine Papalexis, Amaterasu is a short puppet film using found object marionettes to tell the classic story of the Japanese sun goddess, Amaterasu, and the troubled relationship with her brother Susanowo.

Included in Out In Nature:

CRANE AND TORTOISE - Directed by Matty Sidle, Crane and Tortoise is an adaptation of a classic Chinese folktale about the adventure and comedy of two mismatched animals. The show was conceived by Dragon Art Studio and adapted into a short film for Handmade Puppet Dreams.

THE SURE SHEEP - Directed by John E. Kennedy, The Sure Sheep tells the story of Tad, the youngest sheep on the Handley Sheep Farm, who dreams of playing his banjo with the others. But the older sheep won't let him because they want all of the attention. When Tad gets his big break he lets the sheep join in.

MELVIN THE BIRDER - Directed by Spencer Lott. Melvin the Birder features a lonely fellow who is obsessed with capturing every species of woodpecker known to man.

NATURE CALLS - Directed by Darrell C. Hazelrig. Nature Calls tells the story of a hiker who inadvertently drops her cell phone, inciting a brouhaha among the creatures of the forest who all want a taste of technology.

MOONFISHING - Directed by David Michael Friend. A fisherman's hobby of sculpting is interrupted when he must perform his monthly task of searching for the perfect spot to catch the moon's shimmering sister and illuminating the town in Moonfishing.

Included in Strange Adventures:

HITORI - Directed by Raymond Carr. In a universe made entirely of puppeteers, the puppet is always alone. Hitori is the story of a boy who is just trying to get back to where he came from.

YAMASONG - Directed by Sam Koji Hale. In Yamasong Nani, a patchwork girl, chases a falling star and meets Shojun, a tortoise fisherman and warrior. Together, they journey through his surreal, fantastic world to the star's mountain resting place to discover its secrets.

Handmade Puppet Dreams airs at 8:30 PM every Tuesday, beginning November 5th. This follows ShortsTV’s debut of Jim Henson’s historical works, premiering Jim Henson: The Early Works for the first time in the United States.

