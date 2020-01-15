OSCAR®-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS OF 2020 IN THEATRES NATIONWIDE IN ANNUAL RELEASE FROM SHORTSTV™

Los Angeles, CA JAN 15 --- ShortsTV™, the leading platform dedicated to short entertainment (www.shorts.tv), today announced the titles it will feature in the 15th annual theatrical release of the Oscar® Nominated Short Films, a three-compilation showcase.

The 2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films feature Academy Nominated Short Films from the Live Action, Animation and Documentary categories. ShortsTV™ will debut the astounding compendium of some of the year’s best but unseen films that will clock in at more than five hours of film.

ShortsTV will premiere the 2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films at the IFC Center in New York City and in select markets on January 29, and then be available on more than 600 screens in the United States and Canada. The international portion of the release will debut in Europe, India, Latin America, South Africa, and Australia.

In 2019, the Oscar® Nominated Short Films earned over $3.5 million in worldwide box office gross, double the level from just two years prior.

"The 2020 short films are a stunning showcase of talent and diversity and a tour de force of the year’s best storytelling,'' said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive at ShortsTV. “With eight women director nominees and talent ensembles from across the globe, short films are the Academy’s most diverse categories. Shorts are changing the world of filmmaking one frame at a time.“

Additionally, ShortsTV™ will release select OSCAR® nominated short films via the major digital platforms and cable providers on February 4, 2020. The films will also be available on cable via the industry’s Movies on Demand platforms as well as satellite VOD platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon, Verizon, Vimeo On Demand and Google Play, DISH, Cablevision, AT&T, Spectrum, and others.

This is the only opportunity for audiences to watch the short film nominees in theaters before the Academy Awards® ceremony on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

For a sneak peek at THE 2020 OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS program, please visit: http://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards® were announced on January 13. For more information, http://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/

This year’s complete release includes the following nominated short films:

ANIMATED SHORT FILM NOMINEES

DCERA (DAUGHTER)

Director: Daria Kashcheeva

Synopsis: The bond between a father and a daughter is imperiled by matters that go unspoken and hurts that are slow to heal.

Country of Origin: Czech Republic

TRT: 15 minutes

Language: None

HAIR LOVE

Directors: Matthew A. Cherry Everett Downing Jr. and Bruce W. Smith

Synopsis: Hair Love is an animated short film about an African American father trying to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 7 minutes

Language: English

KITBULL

Directors: Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Synopsis: An unlikely connection sparks between two creatures: a fiercely independent stray kitten and a pit bull. Together, they experience friendship for the first time.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 9 minutes

Language: English

MEMORABLE

Directors: Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

Synopsis: Recently, Louis, painter, and his wife Michelle are experiencing strange events. Their world seems to be mutating. Slowly, furniture, objects, and people lose their realism.

Country of Origin: France

TRT: 12 minutes

Language: French

SISTER

Director: Siqi Song

Synopsis: A man remembers his childhood memories of growing up with an annoying little sister in 1990s China. How would his life have been if things had gone differently?

Country of Origin: CHINA/USA

TRT: 8 minutes

Language: Chinese

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM NOMINEES

BROTHERHOOD

Directors: Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Synopsis: Mohamed is deeply shaken when his oldest son Malik returns home after a long journey with a mysterious new wife.

Country of Origin: Tunisia | Canada | Qatar | Sweden

TRT: 25 Minutes

Language: Arabic

NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB

Directors: Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

Synopsis: In a Tunisian village, children are playing football on a wasteland. Meanwhile, Abdallah and Mohammed come across a donkey with headphones on his ears and bags full of a white powder on his back. The two young brothers decide to bring those bags back to their village.

Country of Origin: France - Tunisia

TRT: 17 Minutes

Language: Arabic

THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW

Director: Marshall Curry

Synopsis: It tells the story of a middle aged woman with small children whose life is shaken up when two free-spirited twenty-somethings move in across the street.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 20 Minutes

Language: English

SARIA

Directors: Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

Synopsis: SARIA explores the unimaginable hardships faced by young female orphans at the Virgen de La Asuncion Safe Home in Guatemala, leading up to the tragic fire which claimed 41 of their lives in 2017.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 23 Minutes

Language: Spanish

A SISTER

Director: Delphine Girard

Synopsis: A night. A car. Alie is in danger. To get by, she must make the most important phone call of her life

Country of Origin: Belgiu

TRT: 16 Minutes

Language: French

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM NOMINEES

IN THE ABSENCE

Directors: Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Synopsis: Documents the sinking of a South Korean Ferry. As a result of the ineptitude of the first response to the emerging situation, hundreds of people, mostly children lost their lives

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 28 Minutes

Language: Korean

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL)

Directors: Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreichev

Synopsis: Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl) is the story of young Afghan girls learning to read, write-and skateboard-in Kabul.

Country of Origin: UK

TRT: 39 Minutes

Language: Dari

LIFE OVERTAKES ME

Directors: John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

Synopsis: In the grip of trauma, hundreds of refugee children in Sweden withdraw from life's uncertainties into a coma-like illness called Resignation Syndrome.

Country of Origin: Sweden | USA

TRT: 39 Minutes

Language: English

ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN

Directors: Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Synopsis: Bruce Franks Jr. is a 34-year-old battle rapper, Ferguson activist and state representative from St. Louis, Missouri. Known as Superman to his constituents, he is a political figure the likes of which you've never seen - full of contradictions and deep insights, who has overcome unspeakable loss to become one of the most exciting and unapologetic young leaders in the country.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 28 Minutes

Language: English

WALK RUN CHA-CHA

Directors: Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Synopsis: Paul and Millie Cao lost their youth to the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Forty years later, they have become successful professionals in Southern California-and are rediscovering themselves on the dance floor.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 20 Minutes

Language: English, Mandarin

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards® were announced on January 13. For more information, http://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/

About ShortsTV

ShortsTV is the first and only 24/7, linear and OTT HD TV channel dedicated to short form video entertainment, including movies and series. With over 10,000 titles, ShortsTV has the largest catalogue of quality short form video entertainment, including award-winning and star-studded live action, animated and documentary shorts from filmmakers around the globe. Distributed globally, the channel is available in 70million homes across the US, India, Latin America, the Netherlands, Belgium and Eastern Europe. It is available across the US on DirecTV (channel 573), AT&T U-Verse (channel 1789), AT&T TV (Channel 573), AT&T TV NOW, Frontier Communications (channel 789) Google Fiber (channel 603) and Hotwire (channel 560).

In addition to the channel, ShortsTV distributes a significant catalogue of on-demand shorts through video-on-demand on iTunes in 92 countries, Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada), and Verizon and Frontier (US). Since 2006, ShortsTV has exclusively presented the ‘Oscar Nominated Short Films’ theatrical release in cinemas across the US and Canada, South America, Europe, India, Australia and South Africa. ShortsTV has developed and is in beta testing in the US with AT&T, the first app to use a similar machine-learning algorithm to Spotify, giving audiences the power to create their own channels in the short form video entertainment space.

ShortsTV is operated by Shorts International and is headquartered in London, England with offices in Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Mumbai. The company is led by Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive, and is owned by Shorts Entertainment Holdings, with AMC Networks as a significant minority shareholder.

Find us on Facebook, Twitter: @shortsTVUS and Instagram: @shortstv_us

###

Contacts

Los Angeles Contact:

Marina Bailey Film Publicity

Marina Bailey marina@marinabailey.com

Dina Makhlouf pr@marinabailey.com

O 323.962.7511

New York Contact:

Falco Ink

Steve Beeman stevenmbeeman@falcoink.com

O 917.225.7093

Digital/Online Publicity Contact:

Ginsberg/Libby

Clay Dollarhide clay.dollarhide@ginsberglibby.com

Libeth Morales Libeth.Morales@ginsberglibby.com

O 323.645.6800

ShortsTV Corp. Communications U.S.

Jason Damata Jason@fabricmedia.net 917.279.8706

Danielle Erves Danielle@fabricmedia.net 510.590.7107