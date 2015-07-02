SHORTSHD™ SETS SUMMER OF ANIMATION SPECIAL ON FACEBOOK WITH PREMIERES OF 3 AWARD-WINNING ANIMATED SHORTS---AMAZONIA, HYBRID UNION AND NULLABOR

Los Angeles July 1, 2015---ShortsHD™, the world’s only Short Movie Channel (www.shorts.tv) is celebrating its Summer of Animation season by premiering 3 award winning short movies exclusively on Facebook for 1 week each.

Each film will be featured one week exclusively for free on the platform. The titles include Sam Chen’s Oscar Nominated masterpiece Amazonia, which premiers July 10-17, Serguei Kouchnerov’s innovative animated short Hybrid Union, which goes live July 17-24, and Nullabor, the award winning animated film set in the barren landscape of Australia’s Nullabor Plain. Nullabor goes live on Facebook July 24-31.

“The Animated shorts have been an annual staple of exceptional visual storytelling within the ShortsHD library for years and they are some of the best performing movies in our Oscars theatrical release,” said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive at ShortsHD. “We are delighted to expand our digital reach by showcasing our Summer of Animation special with Facebook users by premiering these 3 animated masterpieces.”

AMAZONIA

Amazonia tells the story of the dangerous world of the Amazon Rainforest. Finding a meal proves to be an impossible task for a little treefrog named Bounce. His luck changes when he meets Biggy, a blue-bellied treefrog who takes him under his guidance and shows him the ways of the jungle in this animated journey set to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8.

HYBRID UNION

Hybrid Union is set in the imaginary land of Cyberdesert. Plus and Minus, struggle with a dependency on an outdated source of energy. The mysterious self-sufficient Smart presents a new challenge for Plus and Minus and forces them to form an alliance The Hybrid Union!

NULLABOR

Nullabor is an animated road movie set across the vast and barren landscape of Australia’s Nullabor Plain.

About ShortsHD

ShortsHD™ is the first high definition channel dedicated to short movies and is available on DIRECTV (Channel 573), and AT&T U-Verse (Channel 1789), US Sonet (Channel 292), CenturyLink prism (1789) and Frontier Communications (Channel 1789) as well as Verizon. ShortsHD™ is operated by Shorts International, the world’s leading short movie entertainment company with the world’s largest movie catalogue dedicated to short movies. Shorts International also operates ShortsTV®, which is available across Europe and Africa. Shorts™ is the short movie on-demand service available on iTunes movie stores in 54 countries across the globe and Amazon Instant Video. The company is headquartered in London, England with an additional office in Los Angeles and is led by Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive.

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/shortshd and twitter: twitter.com/shortshd.