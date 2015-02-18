SHORTSHD™ TO RELEASE THE OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 2015 ON ITUNES, AMAZON, AND CABLE & SATELLITE VOD PLATFORMS
By Jason null
Los Angeles, CA, February 18, 2015 – Continuing the celebration of the 10th anniversary of its Oscar shorts release in theaters in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, ShortsHD, The Short Movie Channel in high definition will release “THE OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 2015” across a variety of cable, satellite and on demand-platforms.
The program will showcase the Live Action, Animation film nominees, giving people the chance to view the nominated short films prior to the 87th Academy Awards® ceremony on Sunday, February 22, 2015 hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.
“THE OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 2015" will be found across many of America’s largest cable TV homes thanks to an agreement with iN DEMAND. The films will also be featured satellite TV systems and widely available to connected-tv and multi-platform consumers on iTunes, Amazon and Vimeo (full list of films and distribution points, below)
"The short film nominees this year come from some of the most diverse backgrounds of any similar group of Academy nominees, which is reflected in the richness and diversity of their storytelling,” said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive at ShortsHD. “We are proud to bring them to the cable systems, VOD, EST and the all of the leading digital platforms for audiences everywhere.”
This year’s Oscar® Nominated Short Films have a global flair with projects originating from Poland, UK, US, France, China, Switzerland, Canada, Netherlands and Mexico. The 2015 theatrical release is already breaking records at the box office. For a sneak peak at The Oscar® Nominated Short Films 2015 program, please visit: http://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/.
Below is a full breakdown of the platforms, cable system partners and where consumers can find the 2015® Oscar nominated shorts: DirecTV, AT&T, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, Bright House, RCN, Charter, Metrocast, Mid Continent, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vimeo.
This year’s release includes the following nominated short films:
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM NOMINEES
Aya
Directors: Oded Binnun and Mihal Brezis
Synopsis: A young woman waiting at an airport has an unexpected encounter with an arriving passenger.
Countries of origin: France, Israel
TRT: 39:50
Language: English
Boogaloo and Graham
Directors: Michael Lennox and Ronan Blaney
Synopsis: Jamesy and Malachy are presented with two baby chicks to raise by their soft-hearted father.
Country of origin: UK
TRT: 14:00
Language: English
Butter Lamp (La Lampe au Beurre de Yak)
Directors: Hu Wei and Julien Féret
Synopsis: A photographer and his assistant photograph the inhabitants of a remote Tibetan village.
Countries of origin: France, China
TRT: 15:54
Language: Chinese
Parvaneh
Directors: Talkhon Hamzavi and Stefan Eichenberger
Synopsis: An Afghan teenager living in a refugee center in Switzerland encounters difficulties wiring money to her family and asks a young Swiss woman for help.
Country of origin: Switzerland
TRT: 24:26
Language: German
The Phone Call
Directors: Mat Kirkby and James Lucas
Synopsis: A woman working for a crisis center phone line receives a call from a suicidal older man.
Country of origin: UK
TRT: 20:56
Language: English
ANIMATED SHORT FILM NOMINEES
The Bigger Picture
Directors: Daisy Jacobs and Christopher Hees
Synopsis: Tensions arise between two brothers as their elderly mother requires more care.
Country of origin: UK
TRT: 7:27
Language: English
The Dam Keeper
Directors: Robert Kondo and Dice Tsutsumi
Synopsis: A lonely little pig in charge of maintaining the town dam is cruelly bullied by his classmates.
Country of origin: US
TRT: 18:08
Language: English
Me and My Moulton
Director: Torill Kove
Synopsis: Three sisters growing up in an unconventional Norwegian family ask their parents for a bicycle.
Country of origin: Canada
TRT: 13:08
Language: English
A Single Life
Director: Joris Oprins
Synopsis: A mysterious vinyl single gives a young woman the power to move back and forth through the years of her life.
Country of origin: Netherlands
TRT: 2:18
Language: English
Nominations for the 87th Academy Awards® were announced on January 15. For more information, http://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/
