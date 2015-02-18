SHORTSHD™ TO RELEASE THE OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 2015 ON ITUNES, AMAZON, AND CABLE & SATELLITE VOD PLATFORMS

Los Angeles, CA, February 18, 2015 – Continuing the celebration of the 10th anniversary of its Oscar shorts release in theaters in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, ShortsHD, The Short Movie Channel in high definition will release “THE OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 2015” across a variety of cable, satellite and on demand-platforms.

The program will showcase the Live Action, Animation film nominees, giving people the chance to view the nominated short films prior to the 87th Academy Awards® ceremony on Sunday, February 22, 2015 hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.

“THE OSCAR® NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 2015" will be found across many of America’s largest cable TV homes thanks to an agreement with iN DEMAND. The films will also be featured satellite TV systems and widely available to connected-tv and multi-platform consumers on iTunes, Amazon and Vimeo (full list of films and distribution points, below)

"The short film nominees this year come from some of the most diverse backgrounds of any similar group of Academy nominees, which is reflected in the richness and diversity of their storytelling,” said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive at ShortsHD. “We are proud to bring them to the cable systems, VOD, EST and the all of the leading digital platforms for audiences everywhere.”

This year’s Oscar® Nominated Short Films have a global flair with projects originating from Poland, UK, US, France, China, Switzerland, Canada, Netherlands and Mexico. The 2015 theatrical release is already breaking records at the box office. For a sneak peak at The Oscar® Nominated Short Films 2015 program, please visit: http://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/.

Below is a full breakdown of the platforms, cable system partners and where consumers can find the 2015® Oscar nominated shorts: DirecTV, AT&T, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, Bright House, RCN, Charter, Metrocast, Mid Continent, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vimeo.

This year’s release includes the following nominated short films:

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM NOMINEES

Aya

Directors: Oded Binnun and Mihal Brezis

Synopsis: A young woman waiting at an airport has an unexpected encounter with an arriving passenger.

Countries of origin: France, Israel

TRT: 39:50

Language: English

Boogaloo and Graham

Directors: Michael Lennox and Ronan Blaney

Synopsis: Jamesy and Malachy are presented with two baby chicks to raise by their soft-hearted father.

Country of origin: UK

TRT: 14:00

Language: English

Butter Lamp (La Lampe au Beurre de Yak)

Directors: Hu Wei and Julien Féret

Synopsis: A photographer and his assistant photograph the inhabitants of a remote Tibetan village.

Countries of origin: France, China

TRT: 15:54

Language: Chinese

Parvaneh

Directors: Talkhon Hamzavi and Stefan Eichenberger

Synopsis: An Afghan teenager living in a refugee center in Switzerland encounters difficulties wiring money to her family and asks a young Swiss woman for help.

Country of origin: Switzerland

TRT: 24:26

Language: German

The Phone Call

Directors: Mat Kirkby and James Lucas

Synopsis: A woman working for a crisis center phone line receives a call from a suicidal older man.

Country of origin: UK

TRT: 20:56

Language: English

ANIMATED SHORT FILM NOMINEES

The Bigger Picture

Directors: Daisy Jacobs and Christopher Hees

Synopsis: Tensions arise between two brothers as their elderly mother requires more care.

Country of origin: UK

TRT: 7:27

Language: English

The Dam Keeper

Directors: Robert Kondo and Dice Tsutsumi

Synopsis: A lonely little pig in charge of maintaining the town dam is cruelly bullied by his classmates.

Country of origin: US

TRT: 18:08

Language: English

Me and My Moulton

Director: Torill Kove

Synopsis: Three sisters growing up in an unconventional Norwegian family ask their parents for a bicycle.

Country of origin: Canada

TRT: 13:08

Language: English

A Single Life

Director: Joris Oprins

Synopsis: A mysterious vinyl single gives a young woman the power to move back and forth through the years of her life.

Country of origin: Netherlands

TRT: 2:18

Language: English

Nominations for the 87th Academy Awards® were announced on January 15. For more information, http://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/

About ShortsHD

ShortsHD™ is the first high definition channel dedicated to short movies and is available on DIRECTV (Channel 573), and AT&T U-Verse (Channel 1789), US Sonet (Channel 292), CenturyLink prism (1789) and Frontier Communications (Channel 1789). ShortsHD™ is operated by Shorts International, the world’s leading short movie entertainment company with the world’s largest movie catalogue dedicated to short movies. Shorts International also operates ShortsTV®, which is available in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Turkey, Romania and Eastern Africa. Shorts™ is the short movie on-demand service available on iTunes movie stores in 54 countries across the globe and Amazon Instant Video. The company is headquartered in London, England with an additional office in Los Angeles and is led by Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive.

