SHORTSHD™ TO BRING NCTC MEMBERS THE WORLD’S ONLY SHORT MOVIE CHANNEL

Los Angeles, CA March 25, 2015--- ShortsHD™, the world’s only Short Movie Channel (www.shorts.tv), has completed a deal partnering with the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC). The deal will bring NCTC’s member operators one of the world’s most unique movie networks reaching some of America’s most desirable audiences.

The announcement comes on the heels of ShortsHD’s theatrical release of THE OSCAR®NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 2015 to critical acclaim and record box office results. At the end of the theatrical run, ShortsHD also released the Live Action and Animated portions of the program on iTunes, Amazon, Vimeo and cable and satellite platforms across the USA. ShortsHD also leverages its unique position as the industry champion for short filmmakers through its strategic partnerships with dozens of film festivals across the country.

“Audiences across the country are waking up to the excitement of short movies, and we are excited to bring one of the world’s most unique networks to the NCTC’s esteemed membership. Our filmmakers are America’s most diverse—and ShortsHD is the home of break-through film—which fits perfectly with the NCTC members and affiliate audiences,” said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive at ShortsHD. The network, which reaches audiences in the USA, Europe and Africa, is pleased to add NCTC members to our USA audience that also includes viewers on AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, CenturyLink, Google Fiber, Verizon, Frontier and U.S. Sonet.

About the NCTC

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems through the United States and its territories. NCTC is located in Lenexa, Kansas.

About ShortsHD

ShortsHD™ is the first high definition channel dedicated to short movies and is available on DIRECTV (Channel 573), and AT&T U-Verse (Channel 1789), US Sonet (Channel 292), CenturyLink prism (1789) and Frontier Communications (Channel 1789) as well as Verizon. ShortsHD™ is operated by Shorts International, the world’s leading short movie entertainment company with the world’s largest movie catalogue dedicated to short movies. Shorts International also operates ShortsTV®, which is available across Europe and Africa. Shorts™ is the short movie on-demand service available on iTunes movie stores in 54 countries across the globe and Amazon Instant Video. The company is headquartered in London, England with an additional office in Los Angeles and is led by Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive.

