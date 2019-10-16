Shop LC and The Jewelry Channel Elevate Online Shopping Experience with Harmonic

Visit Harmonic at the 2019 NAB Show New York, booth N336

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Oct. 16, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Austin, Texas-based online auction shopping network Shop LC and its U.K.-based sister company, The Jewelry Channel (TJC), leaders in internet retailing of jewelry and lifestyle products, will use Harmonic solutions to power their OTT services. Using Harmonic's VOS®360 SaaS, Shop LC and TJC will be able to distribute live OTT content to any screen with exceptional quality of experience and low latency, as well as deliver on-demand content for web shoppers.

"Low latency is critical for live OTT. Having Harmonic as a video delivery partner gives us the confidence to provide an outstanding online shopping experience to our customers," said Vineet Vashisht, chief technology officer at VGL Group, Shop LC's and TJC's parent company. "Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS sets the benchmark for delivering high-quality, low-latency live video streams, and that is why we're also looking at replacing our on-prem playout system and creating pop-up channels with Harmonic in the near future."

Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS will give Shop LC and TJC the unique capability to stream CMAF DASH and low-latency HLS video. Using its time-shift feature, Shop LC and TJC can easily create high-quality VOD assets for use on their website, including videos and images related to retail products, thereby offering an enhanced shopping experience to customers.

"Harmonic's expertise in cloud and video streaming technologies ensures that Shop LC and TJC can provide a world-class live OTT experience to customers, along with high-quality on-demand content that engages customers and boosts sales," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development, at Harmonic. "With 24/7 operations, a cloud-neutral approach and extensive expansion options, VOS360 SaaS not only streamlines the current workflow for the shopping channels but also provides ample confidence of enhancements in the future."

