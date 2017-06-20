Shemaroo Moves Its 3,400 Bollywood Show Titles to EditShare Storage Infrastructure

Basingstoke, UK — June 20, 2017 —EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced today that Mumbai-based Shemaroo, the largest owner of Bollywood feature film and television program content, has implemented the half-petabyte EditShare XStream EFS solution to store its 3,400-plus titles. Content at Shemaroo is digitalized and repurposed for deliveries on major platforms such as broadcast, digital and direct-to-home (DTH) over modern networks. The installation of EditShare XStream EFS includes Flow media asset management as part of the configuration, bringing desktop search and retrieval of the vast asset pool as well as offering pre-production tools to accelerate Shemaroo’s media production workflow.

“More than reselling movie and TV program content rights, Shemaroo has a significant business in reselling rights to specific songs, fight scenes, love scenes and more,” states Hemant Karani, Sr. Vice President & Head of Studio and Technology, Shemaroo. “Centralizing our massive content catalog onto one storage platform was necessary from an efficiency standpoint. With so many titles and so many resale scenario’s in which we need to pull content, having a searchable online archive of titles and related sequences and clips was critical.”

“The high-performance XStream EFS platform with Flow MAM embeds smart media tools that allow us to deliver our content in the multiple formats required by our business partners, with the scalability and reliability to support our significant business demands,” states Aneri Savla, Asst. Vice President, Studio, Shemaroo.

Shemaroo is the latest and largest facility in India to install the EditShare XStream EFS solution. The installation of the enterprise platform was led by EditShare business partner Cineom Broadcast India Pvt Ltd, also based in Mumbai. “EditShare workflow solutions are proving pivotal for clients like Shemaroo who look to cost-effectively retool their infrastructure without sacrificing the investment in the latest technology,” states Peter Lambert, worldwide sales director, EditShare. “With an expansive film heritage and production community, India is one of the fastest growing markets in terms of new technology adoption. To meet the demand, we are expanding our resources and expertise with additions like technology expert Sreejith Sasidharan, who will support the needs of Shemaroo as they evolve their workflow.”

Stepping into the local sales and support position, Sreejith Sasidharan brings more than 12 years of IT and digital film infrastructure knowledge to EditShare, with a previous engineering position held at the prestigious Filmlab.

For more information on EditShare solutions, visit www.editshare.com.

About Shemaroo

Celebrating the golden jubilee, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is among few entertainment companies that has hallmarked several pioneering efforts with its innovative and out- of-the- box thinking. Founded in 1962, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is an established media content house in the country, active in Content Acquisition, Value Addition to Content and Content Distribution with a large content library of over 3400 titles.

Shemaroo is engaged in the distribution of content for satellite channels, physical formats and emerging digital technologies like the Mobile, Internet, Broadband, IPTV and DTH among others. With its partnership with the major telecom operators and other digital media platforms, Shemaroo is at the forefront of the digital age. The company has also tied up with many content providers across the country. The "Shemaroo" brand today is synonymous with quality.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

