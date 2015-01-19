SHEL Rocks Out at the 2015 NAMM Show with DPA Microphones

Folk pop band performs with d:vote™ 4099 and d:facto™ Vocal Mic

ANAHEIM, JANUARY 19, 2014 – The band SHEL, a staple act at the DPA Microphones’ NAMM booth for the past several years, will once again entertain show attendees with appearances at the company’s stand (Hall A, Booth 7113) during the 2015 NAMM Show. Additionally, the group, which is internationally recognized for Hold On, their duet with Gareth Dunlop and the featured single from Nicholas Sparks’ film, The Best of Me, will open the She Rocks Awards on Friday, January 23 using DPA’s d:vote™ 4099 Instrument and d:facto™ Vocal Microphones.

“We are always excited to perform at the DPA Microphones booth at NAMM, and the added honor of being among the list of performers at the She Rocks Awards makes this year’s show even more special for us,” says Hannah Holbrook, singer and keyboardist for the folk pop band, which is comprised of four sisters, Sarah, Hannah, Eva and Liza. “My sisters and I know how significant the She Rocks Awards are, and we’re humbled for the opportunity to share a stage with such inspiring female musicians. Our DPA mics will guarantee that we put on a great show for everyone in attendance at the event and during our booth performances. We can’t wait to see our friends from the company and our fans at the DPA booth during the show.”

The She Rocks Awards pay tribute to stand out female leaders in the music industry. Co-hosted by solo artist Orianthi and Women’s International Music Network founder and writer/editor Laura B. Whitmore, this year’s event features appearances by Colbie Caillat, The Bangles, Mindi Abair and other well-known female artists.

Longtime supporters of DPA Microphones, SHEL will perform at the event as well as at the DPA booth using the company’s d:facto Vocal and several d:vote 4099 Instrument Microphones. During the band’s appearances on the show floor, guests will have the unique opportunity to personally mix the music at DPA’s listening stations.

“We have been using DPA mics for a few years now and love the results,” continues Holbrook. “The company came highly recommended to us when our sister Sarah was having issues finding a mic that could really get the sound of her violin across the way she wanted. We began with the d:vote 4099 Instrument mic, which gave us great results. Once we were introduced to the d:facto vocal mic, we immediately loved the clarity and natural sound it gave our voices.”

Classically trained musicians hailing from the artistic community of Fort Collins, Colorado, SHEL blends classical music with pop elements for an eccentric sound that is youthful and upbeat, yet highly emotive. The group’s recently released tracks have been featured in national television ad campaigns for brands such as Glade and Splenda. The band continues to tour nationwide, playing fairs and festivals, such as SXSW, Nashville’s Music City Roots, Lilith Fair and numerous other distinguished festivals.

“Over the years, we have developed such a wonderful relationship with the DPA team and we love having the chance to demonstrate to the NAMM crowd how we use the company’s mics year round,” concludes Holbrook. “We are excited to perform at NAMM this year, exclusively using DPA.”

