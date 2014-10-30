Seth MacFarlane to Host 2nd Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on November 9 Honoring World’s Foremost Scientists

San Francisco, CA, October 29 -- Honoring the world’s top scientists and mathematicians, the 2nd Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony will be hosted by Seth MacFarlane. The special, produced again by the Emmy Award-winning Don Mischer Productions, will be televised in the U.S. as a simulcast on Discovery Channel and Science Channel on November 15 at 6 PM ET/PT and globally the weekend of November 22 on BBC World News.

The Breakthrough Prize, which awards each laureate in Fundamental Physics, Life Sciences and Mathematics $3 million with a total awarded amount of $36 million, is sponsored by Breakthrough Prize Founders Sergey Brin and Anne Wojcicki, Jack Ma and Cathy Zhang, Yuri and Julia Milner and Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. The goal is to celebrate scientists and generate excitement about the pursuit of science as a career.

The exclusive ceremony, co-hosted by the Breakthrough Prize founders and Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, will take place in Silicon Valley on November 9.

Award presenters include Kate Beckinsale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Diaz, Jon Hamm and Eddie Redmayne.

The Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics recognizes major insights into the deepest questions of the Universe. Up to six Breakthrough Prizes in Life Sciences honor transformative advances toward understanding living systems and extending human life with one prize dedicated to work contributing to the understanding of Parkinson’s disease. The inaugural Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics honors five of the world’s best mathematicians who have contributed to major advances in the field. The prize will support their future endeavors and aim to communicate the excitement of mathematics to general public. Laureates of each prize are chosen by its respective Selection Committee, comprising previous recipients of the prize.