SESAC to Sponsor Luncheon Performance by Country Artists John & Jacob at Media Finance Focus 2015 Conference

The SESAC music licensing organization will host a luncheon performance by John & Jacob at Media Finance Focus 2015, which is being held May 18-20 at The Arizona Grand Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona,

In addition to touring with Kacey Musgraves and performing at venues and festivals including SXSW, Bonnaroo, and the CMA Festival, John and Jacob are published writers in Nashville with such hits as “Done.” with The Band Perry. Media Finance Focus 2015, the 55th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, serves as the media industry’s primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises.

“For 21 years, SESAC has hosted a luncheon event at our annual conference that includes an artist’s performance; we are very grateful for their support,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “In addition to representing an entertaining respite from three packed days of educational sessions, the performances by such talented writers and performers as John & Jacob are a great reminder of the role the creative community plays in our industry’s financial success.”

In addition to the success of “Done,” which spent more than 17 weeks on the Billboard “Hot 100” list in 2013, John & Jacob’s 2014 single “Be My Girl,” was placed in ABC’s hit TV show, Nashville and helped their debut album make the Billboard Heatseekers Top 10 and iTunes Top 10 charts last fall. In February of this year, they sold out their first headline show in London at The Barfly, which was followed by shows in Manchester and Glasgow. While in London they also pre-recorded an interview for the legendary TV and radio personality, Bob Harris.

Returning to the U.S, the band rejoined Kacey Musgraves on her Same Trailer Different Tour in February and March. Austin, TX was next playing SXSW at the Raptor House, Taylor Guitar, McDonald's, and Live Nation stages. The boys also shot a video and recorded three songs for TuneIn Radio. John & Jacob toured again in the UK in April supporting The Shires, the first Country band from the UK to reach top 10 on the UK album chart. They toured for 12 dates throughout England and released their new single "Ride With Me" at BBC Radio 2 and anticipate the release of their UK album through Proper Records in mid June. More information about the band may be found on their Web site: http://johnandjacob.com/

About Media Finance Focus 2015

Themed “Blazing a New Frontier,” Media Finance Focus 2015 will feature presentations from more than 175 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, credit and collections, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. The Media Finance Focus conference also offers a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2015 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About SESAC:

Established in 1930, SESAC is a service organization created to assist both the creators of music and music users through timely, efficient royalty collection and music licensing. SESAC maintains a diversified repertory that includes all genres of music and is the fastest growing performing rights organization in the U.S. Headquartered in Nashville, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami and London (www.sesac.com).

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.