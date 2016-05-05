SESAC Luncheon at MFM Conference to Feature Performances by Country Artists Roxie Dean and Phillip Coleman

SESAC music licensing organization will host a luncheon performance by Nashville-based singer-songwriters Roxie Dean and Phillip Coleman at Media Finance Focus 2016, the 56th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association.

Themed “An Avalanche of Knowledge, Networking, and New Ideas,” the conference will be held May 23-25 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. The SESAC luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday May 25th.

“This will mark the 23rd year SESAC has hosted a luncheon event at our annual conference featuring the performance of SESAC artists,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “SESAC’s sponsorship not only provides our attendees with an entertaining respite from three packed days of educational sessions, it also demonstrates the important role played by the creative community in our industry’s financial success.”

SESAC artist Roxie Dean is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she earned her degree in Broadcast Journalism from Louisiana State University. The day after graduating, she moved to Nashville to pursue her music dreams. Her songwriting career includes a 2001 Nashville Songwriters Association International "Top 10 Songs That You Wish You’d Written" award for Lee Ann Womack’s single “Why They Call It Falling” (with Don Schlitz), and a Grammy nomination for co-writing "When I Think About Angels,” a #1 single for Jamie O’Neal. Dean’s songs have also been recorded by Reba McEntire, Faith Hill, Sara Evans, Tracy Lawrence, and Lorrie Morgan, among many others. A staple on the country music scene recording and performing her music around the U.S., Dean has served on the boards of NARAS - the National Academy of Recording Artists and Songwriters - which produces the Grammy Awards, and NSAI, Nashville Songwriter’s Association International.

SESAC’s Phillip Coleman left the family farm and moved to Nashville in 1995 to pursue his songwriting dream; he soon found country music stars Linda Davis and Jo Dee Messina charting his songs. In addition to a cut with superstar Kenny Chesney, recent highlights of Coleman’s career include Ronnie Dunn’s single, “Cost of Livin” and “All Kinds of Kinds” recorded by Miranda Lambert.

About Media Finance Focus 2016:

Media Finance Focus 2016 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. The conference will feature presentations from more than 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals, including the latest trends in credit policies, initiatives for streamlining the financial management of integrated advertising campaigns, and tips for improving the collections process.

In addition, the Association of New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2016 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2016, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2016 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

Media Finance Focus includes a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2016 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About SESAC:

Established in 1930, SESAC is a service organization created to assist both the creators of music and music users through timely, efficient royalty collection and music licensing. SESAC maintains a diversified repertory that includes all genres of music and is the fastest growing performing rights organization in the U.S. Headquartered in Nashville, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami and London (www.sesac.com).

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.