SES Redefines Live Events with Synchronised Satellite and OTT

Visit SES at IBC2019 — Stand 1.B51

Luxembourg, 04 September 2019 — SES's latest solution, which will be showcased at IBC2019 in Amsterdam, synchronises over-the-top (OTT) and satellite broadcasts by delivering IP signals to OTT platforms as fast as satellite to create enhanced live viewing experiences, SES announced today. The new solution, named Satellite and OTT in Sync, gives broadcasters the power to deliver a more consistent experience to viewers watching any screen, or even multiple screens, by eliminating the delay between their TV broadcast and OTT services.

Even a few seconds of delay between different screens can spoil the live event experience, and this has been a challenge to eliminate. SES's unique solution achieves that synchronisation, giving broadcasters confidence that their viewers will be able to enjoy unforgettable moments.

SES's Satellite and OTT in sync solution takes the source signal on its way to the satellite and distributes it via IP in tandem with satellite. By applying low-latency encoding and tuning to the IP stream at the source, the solution can deliver the content to OTT platforms in sync with the satellite signal. The technique shaves off the seconds of delay between a traditional television broadcast and other low-latency OTT solutions or regular OTT broadcasts.

"Today's broadcasters are looking to protect and grow their business by delivering the best experience possible during live events, particularly for premium sports. When a fan is watching an important match on an OTT platform and they hear the crowd at the bar down the street cheering before they even see the goal, the disappointment is palpable," said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Video. "Being a hybrid video distributor, SES can process video at the source for both satellite and OTT distribution, helping broadcasters deliver a unique, consistent, and satisfying end-user experience."

SES leads the industry with its worldwide reach of over 355 million TV households (or 1 billion people) and distributes over 8,200 channels via satellite. SES's recent unification of its wholly-owned video services subsidiary, MX1, with its SES Video business unit, means SES now manages over 525 channels and delivers more than 8,400 hours of online video streaming, including over 620 hours of premium sports and live events per day. Going to market with a unified solution for video infrastructure and services means that SES will accelerate the rollout of hybrid linear and non-linear content delivery services and solutions with unprecedented global reach.

For more information about the product:

1. Check out the live demo at IBC2019, please visit SES at stand 1.B51.

2. Sign up for SES Tech Talk on Friday 13 September 16:45-17:30 CEST time to hear directly from our subject expert how Satellite and OTT in Sync is enabling low-latency OTT streaming with SES satellite broadcast on https://r1.surveysandforms.com/2f2nma50-4d41px02.

# # #

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/SES/190904SES.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/SES/SES-Satellite_and_OTT_in_Sync.jpg

Photo Caption: SES Redefines Live Events with Satellite and OTT in Sync

About SES

SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. SES Video delivers a full suite of innovative end-to-end value-added services for both linear and digital distribution, and includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.