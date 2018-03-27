SERIES MANIA’S EUROPEAN PROJECT AND TALENT FORUM, THE INDUSTRY ARM OF THE FESTIVAL, ANNOUNCES THE 16 PROJECTS SELECTED FOR ITS COPRO PITCHING SESSIONS THIS MAY

Having received over 370 projects from 40 different countries, Ms. Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania (April 27 to May 5) and its industry arm, the European Project and Talent Forum (May 2 to 4), announced today the 16 projects chosen for its CoPro Pitching Sessions with the goal of helping these high-end European and international drama projects find appropriate financial partners, mainly through coproduction deals or presale agreements. A five-member jury, presided over by Christophe Riandee with the other members to be announced shortly, will determine this year’s best project from the 16 pitches and award the winner a €50,000 grand prize.

“Now in its 6 year, the Forum has become known as the ‘springboard for the series of tomorrow’ and we are honored with this moniker,” commented Ms. Herszberg. “The Forum continues to get bigger and better each year and we are expecting over 1,000 international TV series professionals this May. Our informal, yet business focused, friendly environment is the perfect blend for today’s busy executives.”

The list of 16 selected projects will be pitched by their producers to a panel of potential financiers, including broadcasters, distributors, producers, and public and private funds. These titles include (in alphabetical order):

1. A Long Night in Paris, Keshet International, Israel/France

2. Atrocity, Fiction Valley BV, Netherlands

3. Black Port, Vesturport, Iceland * (In partnership with Copro Series of Berlinale Drama Series Days )

4. CCLXX, Palomar, Italy/Spain

5. Crimeshare, Anagram Norway, Norway

6. District Y, L. Benasuly Productions, Israel

7. Fixed, Origin Pictures, United Kingdom

8. Immunity, Jumpseat Filmproduktion /Real Film Berlin, Germany

9. Inheritance, AT-Prod, Belgium

10. Layla, Vertigo, Finland

11. Pandemia, Indie Prod, France

12. Showtime, Everybody on Deck, France

13. Sixteen, Madman Productions Co., Australia

14. The Lobbyists, Jérico TV, France/Belgium

15. We Got This!, Jarowskij Sverige AB, Sweden

16. With One Eye Open – Max Anger Series, Nice Drama, Sweden

For more information and a detailed program, please go to:

https://seriesmania.com/en/industry/european-project-and-talent-forum

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Created by Laurence Herszberg in 2010, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international TV series on the big screen and offers its audience (over 50,000 spectators in 2017 with 1,200 industry professionals) the unique opportunity to meet and learn from renowned show-runners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition, entirely dedicated TV series, and aimed at both the general public and industry professionals. For this ninth edition, the Festival is moving to the charming northern French city of Lille (Hauts-de-France) where it will once again organize a competition featuring world premieres judged by a prestigious international jury.

ABOUT EUROPEAN PROJECT AND TALENT FORUM

Launched in 2013, the European Project and Talent Forum (formerly the Co-Production Forum), the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival has become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of TV series around the world. The Forum has seen many projects become a series, including: Liar, Tabula Rasa, Stella Blomkvist, Keeping Faith, Banking District with many others currently in production or in advanced development. In 2017, over 1,200 accredited professionals from 35 countries attended the Forum.