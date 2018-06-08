SERIES MANIA ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL DATES FOR 2019

For its first edition in Lille in 2018, Series Mania scored a triumph in expanding its international outreach and notoriety. This year the festival brought together 56,695 spectators that participated in the event as well as more than 2,000 professionals from 39 countries that took part in the European Forum of Projects and Talents, with a special focus this year on writing and development of European premium content. With a continued rise in numbers, Laurence Herszberg, founder of Series Mania, was proud to announce its confirmed dates of March 22 to 30, 2019 for Series Mania with the European Forum of Projects and Talents set for March 25 to 27, 2019. The decision to change the dates for 2019 were taken jointly with the Lille City Hall and the Hauts-de-France Region.

"In April 2019, Lille3000, a multi-cultural programming organization, will produce its major tri-annual event,” commented Ms. Herszberg. “Lille3000 will occupy most of the city's theatres, venues, as well as most of the principal hotels. Series Mania, working in cooperation with the leading cultural players of the city and the region, has therefore decided to advance its dates to harmonize with this very important event in Lille's cultural season.”

Quotes from leading executives that attended the 2018 event:

“The best TV Drama series event, dedicated to only TV Drama series out there, so if you have to attend just one, Series Mania is the one." Larry Bass, CEO, ShinAwiL

“I thought the copro pitching sessions were great and enjoyed meeting with the producers afterwards. There was a lot of creative energy and some very distinct projects!” Carrie Stein, EVP Global Scripted Television, Kew Media

“Series Mania is one of the most interesting festivals of all - focusing much on content and developing talents. Makes a lot of sense to spend time here.” Piv Bernth, CEO, Executive Producer, Apple Tree Productions

“Series Mania in Lille is an essential and accessible event in the European drama and co-pro calendar for any television industry professional.” Graham Spencer, SVP EMEA South, all3media international

“A great mix of creative, content and business topics with no equivalent on the European continent. Lille proved to be the right center of gravity for European professionals." Denis Leroy, Producer, Banijay Studios International

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Created by Laurence Herszberg in 2010, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international TV series on the big screen and offers its audience (over 55,000 spectators in 2018 with 2,000 industry professionals) the unique opportunity to meet and learn from renowned show-runners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition, entirely dedicated TV series, and aimed at both the general public and industry professionals. For this tenth edition, the Festival will be held in the charming northern French city of Lille (Hauts-de-France) where it will once again organize a competition featuring world premieres judged by a prestigious international jury.

ABOUT EUROPEAN FORUM OF PROJECTS AND TALENTS

Launched in 2013, the European Forum of Projects and Talents (formerly the Co-Production Forum), the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival has become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of TV series around the world. The Forum has seen many projects become a series, including: Liar, Tabula Rasa, Stella Blomkvist, Keeping Faith, Banking District with many others currently in production or in advanced development. In 2018, 2,000 accredited professionals from over 35 countries attended the Forum.