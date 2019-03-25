STEVIE WONDER Red Rocks Amphitheatre June 24

SeriesFest, the award-winning international television festival, has revealed that legendary Stevie Wonder, musician, songwriter, producer, will headline a first-ever performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tickets for SeriesFest’s Season 5 Benefit, A Celebration of TV & Music, featuring a special television presentation (TBA), followed by Wonder’s Red Rocks performance, will go on sale starting at 10:00am MT on March 29 at .

“We are beyond excited and truly honored to have the one and only Stevie Wonder as our ‘Centerpiece’ headliner for Season 5,” adds SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook. “There is no bigger, bolder or more prolific storyteller than Stevie. This is going to be an incredibly memorable and special evening.”

Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music who, at the age of 12, was the youngest recording artist to have achieved a #1 single with “Fingertips, Part 2”, and subsequently the first to simultaneously reach #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts. To date, Stevie Wonder has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

In 1983, Stevie spearheaded the realization of “Martin Luther King Day” as a national holiday. His participation in the 1985 “We Are the World” fundraiser for hunger in Africa was a music industry milestone while his involvement to put an end to apartheid in South Africa is legendary. He is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, is a Commander of France's National Order of Arts and Letters and has been inducted into, among others, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the NAACP Hall of Fame.

Stevie has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities. He continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress and world harmony.

SeriesFest: Season 5, in Denver, Colorado, includes six days of in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres. Programming details, including the screening at Red Rocks ahead of the musical performance, will be announced in the coming weeks.

SeriesFest Season 5 is presented with generous support from the following sponsors: Liberty Global, Xfinity, Coca-Cola, i-Heart Media, Once Upon a Time, Peroni, Fullscreen, Hyde Park, Unreal Media, Dilettante Productions, University of Colorado-Denver College of Arts & Media, Sage Hospitality.

SeriesFest () is a non-profit organization dedicated to championing artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling. With year-round educational programs, initiatives supporting underserved voices, and professional development opportunities, SeriesFest inspires, educates, and connects a worldwide community of creators. Each June, SeriesFest culminates in a highly-curated and celebrated Denver-based festival and marketplace. Dedicated to showcasing innovative episodic content, the annual festival also includes a musical performance and network screening at the world-renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in-competition independent pilot screenings, panels, workshops, live reads, parties and network television premieres.

