SERIESFEST ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SPECIAL EVENTS, SCREENINGS AND PANELS COMPLETING THE SEASON FIVE SLATE FOR JUNE 21-26

SeriesFest today unveiled new premieres, screenings, and panel to its previously announced lineup as well as details regarding its annual International Spotlight in partnership with Liberty Global. Additions include the world premiere of NBC’s Bluff City Law, with cast in attendance including Jimmy Smits (Dexter, NYPD Blue), Caitlin McGee (I’m Dying Up Here),Barry Sloane (Revenge), Michael Luwoye (‘Hamilton’ on Broadway, The Gifted), MaameYaa Boafo (Chicago Med), Stony Blyden (Edge of Seventeen) and Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards); as well as a collection thrilling original virtual reality events. The fifth annual international television festival takes place June 21-26 in Denver, CO.

In partnership with Liberty Global, SeriesFest continues to celebrate storytellers from across the world with an International Spotlight, featuring six original works from Germany, the UK, Brazil and Pakistan which will make their US or world debut during the festival. A curated panel, “Think Global: Series Beyond the US,” comprised of Louise Pedersen, CEO, all3media international; Gustavo Gontijo, Content Development Manager, Globo TV International; and Rafael Parente, executive producer and showrunner of 8 DAYS will elevate the conversation around the global television landscape and trends. Additionally, Liberty Global and SeriesFest will present the inaugural ‘International Innovator’ award to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, creator of Fundamental, alongside Global Fund for Women. A lively discussion with Global Fund for Women and the Biennial of Americas will follow a screening of Obaid-Chinoy’s film series, focused on “Women’s Rights. No Exception.”

“At Global Fund for Women, we believe that standing in solidarity with those on frontlines is the best way to achieve change. We are thrilled to receive this award because it recognizes that those closest to the issues have the best ideas for solutions. Thank you for helping us amplify the voices and actions of women and girls in these films,” Musimbi Kanyoro, President and CEO of Global Fund for Women.

“We’re excited to share these extraordinary international series with the SeriesFest community,” commented Randi Kleiner, Founder & CEO, SeriesFest. “This selection of contemporary series expresses original ideas and demands the audience to see episodic storytelling in a different light. To elevate the International Spotlight section at the 5th edition of this festival, we are including a panel conversation with international delegates to discuss market trends and the global landscape of series."

Bob Leighton, SVP, Programming, Liberty Global added, “Liberty Global naturally is particularly pleased to continue to help showcase outstanding tv series from around the globe, and to broaden the conversation to include the role of international creative and business players”

SeriesFest will also showcase three original, award-winning VR programs including a SYFY presentation of Eleven Eleven, Dreams of The Jaguar’s Daughter and The Tide. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to experience these interactive stories throughout the six days.

BLUFF CITY LAW (NBC; Premieres Fall 2019) - WORLD PREMIERE

Saturday, June 22 at 8:30pm

In Attendance: Cast, Jimmy Smits (Dexter, NYPD Blue), Caitlin McGee (I’m Dying Up Here), Barry Sloane (Revenge) , Michael Luwoye (‘Hamilton’ on Broadway, The Gifted), MaameYaa Boafo (Chicago Med), Stony Blyden (Edge of Seventeen) and Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards); Creator & EP, Dean Georgaris; EP, David Janollari

Lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah’s celebrated Memphis law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family business when he asks her to rejoin the ﬁrm.

THINK GLOBAL: SERIES BEYOND THE US - PANEL

Monday, June 24 at 2:45pm

Panelists: Louise Pedersen (CEO, all3media international), Gustavo Gontijo (Content Development Manager, Globo TV International), Rafael Parente (executive producer and showrunner of 8 DAYs), Kristian Kender (Managing Director, China Media Management)

International Television is booming and the traditional buy-and-sell model doesn’t apply to the series business anymore. How do these major distributors identify and analyze projects with broad international appeal from an early stage? Join global content and distribution companies to discuss the changing international series landscape and current trends. And what is the future of independent production on the global landscape?

INTERNATIONAL SERIES:

8 TAGE (8 DAYS) US PREMIERE

Produced By: Neuesuper

World Sales: Sky Vision

Creators: Rafael Parente, Peter Kocyla

Directors: Stefan Ruzowitzky, Michael Krummenacher

Executive Producers: Rafael Parente, Simon Amberger, Korbinian Dufter, Frank Jastfelder (SKY), Marcus Ammon (SKY)

Writers: Rafael Parente, Peter Kocyla, Benjamin Seiler

Cast: Christiane Paul, Mark Waschke, Lena Klenke, Fabian Hinrichs, Nora Waldstätten, Devid Striesow, Henry Hübchen, Murathan Muslu

Germany, 88 minutes (first 2 episodes together)

Other Festival Awards & Selections: 2019 Berlinale Series (Germany) & 2019 Series Mania Panorama International (France)

A meteorite is on collision course with Earth. The chances to survive in Europe: Zero. The final 8 DAYS on Earth as we know it – told through the eyes of a normal family. The impending catastrophe leaves only one question: What's really important to you in your final days?

BACK TO LIFE US PREMIERE

World Sales: All3Media International

Creator: Daisy Haggard

Directors: Christopher Sweeney

Executive Producers: Sarah Hammond, Jack Williams, Harry Williams

Writers: Daisy Haggard, Laura Solon

Cast: Daisy Haggard, Geraldine James, Jamie Michie, Souad Faress, Frank Feys, Jo Martin, Liam Williams, Adeel Akhtar

UK, 26:26 minutes

Other Festival Awards & Selections: Serie Series, France, 2019

When Miri Matteson returns home after eighteen years in prison, can she integrate back into her old life? With a terrible event from her past hanging over her, it won’t be easy.

IRON ISLAND WORLD PREMIERE

World Sales: Globo TV International

Creators: Max Mallmann and Adriana Lunardi

Directors: Afonso Poyart with Roberta Richard and Guga Sander

Producer: Ana Gabriela

Writers: Headwriter: Mauro Wilson with Braulio Mantonvani, Adriana Falcão, Jô Abdu, David Rauh and Rodrigo Salomão

Cast: Cauã Reymond, Maria Casadevall, Sophie Charlotte, Klebber Toledo

Brazil, 106:14 minutes

On an offshore oil rig the series showcases the duality of people who have their lives torn apart: wherever they are they feel incomplete. Dante the oil rig's production coordinator sees his life collapsing between the turmoil in the high seas and and family dilemmas on solid ground.

THE FEED US PREMIERE

World Sales: All3Media International

Creator: Channing Powell

Director: Carl Tibbetts (The Woman in White, Black Mirror, Humans)

Executive Producers: Channing Powell (The Walking Dead), Sue Hogg (Three Girls) and Stephen Lambert (Huffington Post game changer, multiple award winner and fellow of the RTS)

Writer: Channing Powell, based on the books by Nick Clark Windo

Cast: David Thewlis, Michelle Fairley, Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint-White

UK, Episode 1: 57:26, Episode 2: 54:44

Other Festival Awards & Selections: Cannes Series/MIPTV 2018

In the near-future, people are able to share information emotions and memories instantly thanks to The Feed. However when things start to go wrong and users of The Feed become murderous the inventor’s family members are quickly driven apart as they struggle to control the monster they have unleashed.

FUNDAMENTAL WORLD PREMIERE

Producers: Safyah Zafar Usmani, Julie Parker Benello, Catherine King, Abigail Disney, Maria Nunez, Susan Sherrerd, Patty Quillin, Lynda Weinman

Director: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Fundamental is a character-driven documentary anthology series presented in five 20-minute episodes. Each episode follows compelling women activists who are leading powerful movements for change, and gives viewers a window into the many ways rising threats to human rights shape the public and private lives of women, girls, and gender non-conforming people around the world. For SeriesFest as a special sneak preview to the full series two work-in-progress episodes will be screened, set in Brazil and Pakistan.

Episode: RACISM & PATRIARCHY: THE BATTLE FOR WOMEN’S RIGHTS IN BRAZIL

16:46, Brazil

Other Festival Awards & Selections: Women Deliver Film Festival 2019 – Official Selection

Around the world, women’s rights are being attacked. The rights to safety, to marry when you want, to control your body and your sexuality—are all being rolled back as countries around the world experience a surge in nationalism, traditionalism, and fundamentalisms. Against this backdrop, resilient activists and movement leaders are developing strategies to fight back and are challenging the status quo (often at great personal risk.) In this anthology series we meet courageous women and the movements they lead.

Episode: RIGHTS OVER RITUAL: ENDING CHILD, EARLY, AND FORCED MARRIAGES IN PAKISTAN

16:32, Pakistan

In Pakistan where 21% of girls are married before the age of 18, child, early, and forced marriage is deeply connected with tradition, culture, customary practices, and economic realities. We meet Rukhshanda Naz, a dynamic human rights attorney and passionate advocate for ending child marriage, who shares how growing up with a mother who was a child bride informed her own experiences, and continues to fuel her activism and professional life today. We also meet a young woman named Zarmina, who escaped a forced marriage, as she shares her story and her hopes and dreams for other girls.

M - A City Hunts A Murderer US PREMIERE

World Sales: Beta Film

Directors: David Schalko

Producers: A Superfilm production by John Lueftner and David Schalko for ORF and TV NOW

Writers: Evi Romen, David Schalko

Cast: Udo Kier, Moritz Bleibtreu, Lars Eidinger, Verena Altenberger

Austria, 46:30

Other Festival Awards & Selections: Berlin International Film Festival 2019, New Austrian Film Festival Moscow 2019, Romy Awards 2019 (won Best Cinematography TV-Fiction)

The contemporary reimagination of the all-time movie classic, Fritz Lang's 1931 thriller “M”, revolves around a series of child murders and how they impact the various layers of urban society.

Beecham House US PREMIERE

World Sales: Freemantle

Directors: Gurinder Chadha

Producers: Gurinder Chadha, Shahrukh Husain & Paul Mayeda Berges

Writers: Gurinder Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges, Shahrukh Husain & Victor Levin

Cast: Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Gregory Fitoussi, Adil Ray, Pallavi Sharda, Dakota Blue Richards, Leo Suter, Bessie Carter, Viveik Kalra, Roshan Seth and Marc Warren.

United Kingdom, 60:00m

Other Festival Awards & Selections: Canneseries 'Out of Competition' 2019

Delhi 1795 – John Beecham a former soldier in the East India Company is determined to leave the past behind him and start a new life.

VIRTUAL REALITY:

Dreams of the Jaguar’s Daughter COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Alfredo Salazar-Caro

Producer: Gregory Ketant, Samantha Quick, Tarek Turkey, Michaela Holland

Director: Alfredo Salazar-Caro

Writer: Genesis Mancheren Abaj, Alfredo Salazar-Caro

Cast: Toni Cruz as Achik (Voice Over)

US/Mexico; 8 minutes

Other Festival Awards & Selections: Tribeca Film Festival, Doc Aviv, GIFF (Guanajuato, MX)

Dreams Of The Jaguar's Daughter is a surreal VR documentary where Achik', the spirit of a young Maya immigrant, guides the viewer through her dreams and memories of an arduous journey north.

SYFY Presents Eleven Eleven COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Mehrad Noori, Michael Salmon, Lucas Taylor

Producers: Mehrad Noori, Steve Patscheck, Jeremy Airey, Michael Salmon, Steve Gazda, Jaime Bencia

Writer: Lucas Taylor

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Enuka Okuma, Francesca Manzi, James Mathis III, Minea Noji, Chris Tergliafera, Necar Zadegan

USA/UK; 90+ mm

Other Festival Awards & Selections: SXSW 2019

Follow six characters in the final 11 minutes and 11 seconds before all life is extinguished on the island planet of Kairos Linea. Their only guarantee for survival is a ship that will launch as the clock hits zero, taking those aboard to a floating ark in the sky.

The Tide COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: YOO Tae-kyung

Producers: KIM Yong-hwa, KIM Wook, Linda CHOI

Directors: YOO Tae-kyung

Writer: YOO Tae-kyung(Original Story: Web comics [TIDE] by JO Seok)

South Korea; 17 minutes

Other Festival Awards & Selections: 2019 Sundance Film Festival

Dozens of unknown giant fish appear on the beach, in the midst of the worst drought ever. Now water becomes the most precious ever at the same time the most fearful for humans. A disaster thriller about a new survival battle: human vs. fish.

The above events join the previously announced roster of special events including the premiere screening and Q&A of the STARZ supernatural spy thriller The Rook on Opening Night; “Innovation Talks” with Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Liberty Global’s Mike Fries, All3Media’s Jane Turton and NPR’s Elvis Mitchell; Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut by legendary Stevie Wonder; the world premiere of WE tv’s original documentary, Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def with hip hop mogul Jermaine Dupri.

Full schedule at https://seriesfest.com/schedule