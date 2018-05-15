SERIESFEST ANNOUNCES CENTERPIECE PERFORMANCE BY GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING COUNTRY TRIO LADY ANTEBELLUM ON MONDAY, JUNE 25

Denver, Colorado, May 15, 2018— SeriesFest, the award-winning international television festival, taking place June 22-27, continues to be a must-attend destination event. Today SeriesFest announced that the seven-time Grammy© Award-winning trio, Lady Antebellum, will make their Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut as the Centerpiece Performance on . Kicking off the special evening in the iconic setting is a screening of Paramount Network’s new original scripted series, “Yellowstone,” starring Academy Award© winner Kevin Costner.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect combo for our Centerpiece event than the award-winning country music team, Lady Antebellum, along with Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ on the big screen at the iconic Red Rocks,” added Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook, SeriesFest founders. “We’re thrilled to partner with Paramount Network for this special evening.”

Tickets to the Centerpiece event at Red Rocks, including screening and performance, will be available starting May 15.

Lady Antebellum is a multi-platinum trio providing an empowering call of independence in their latest single “Heart Break,” which serves as the title track from their No. One selling sixth studio album. Providing “a bedrock for the entire record” (Paste) as “Scott takes satisfaction in feminine independence” (NPR) with “a touch of darkness and a clever play on words” (Rolling Stone), the current release follows more than 18 million units, nine No. One hits, ACM and CMA ”Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMYs, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards. The multi-platinum trio will team with Darius Rucker this summer for their co-headlining SUMMER PLAYS ON TOUR, kicking off July 19th. For more information visit www.ladyantebellum.com.

Starring world-renowned actor and Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” is written and directed by critically-acclaimed, Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario). The impressive cast list for “Yellowstone” includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Dave Annable, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, Denim Richards, and Michael Nouri.

”Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. Far from media scrutiny, it is a violent world of poisoned drinking water and unsolved murders. “Yellowstone” is an intense study of the modern west brimming with land developers, energy speculators, assorted politicians, estranged family, and tribal players. Within this pentagon of interests, land lust is insatiable and love is weaponized. Trailer here

SeriesFest: Season Four, includes six days of in-competition screenings (categories include “Independent Pilot,” “Digital Short Series,” and “Late Night”), panels, workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres.

VIP (access to Centerpiece event), Sie FilmCenter All Access Pass, Six-Ticket Package currently available at http://seriesfest.com/trip-plannings/ticketing-info.

The award-winning international television festival SeriesFest (www.seriesfest.com) has become a must-attend destination event for entertainment industry leaders and fans alike since its launch in 2014. Season four of the Denver, Colorado-based festival returns June 22-27, 2018. A celebration of compelling and creative content, SeriesFest is a global marketplace and community for creators, industry professionals and audiences. At a time when television is expanding and evolving like never before, the festival provides an opportunity to showcase a diverse range of original programming. This year’s festival will celebrate “The Year of Impact” with a musical performance and network premiere at the unique Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and six full days of in-competition screenings (categories include “Independent Pilot,” “Digital Short Series,” and “Late Night”), panels, workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres. The full schedule will be announced in May; passes are available now.

Follow @seriesfest on Twitter