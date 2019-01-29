Kyra Sedgwick’s Big Swing Productions Partner With Seriesfest For ‘Women Writing Competition’

Broadening its mission to cultivate opportunities for and about women, SeriesFest, the non-profit organization, has partnered with Emmy®- and Golden Globe®- winner and DGA nominee Kyra Sedgwick, Meredith Bagby and Valerie Stadler, co-founders of the television and film shingle, Big Swing Productions, for its “Women Writing Competition.” SeriesFest, dedicated to supporting the art of episodic storytelling with year-round initiatives, will celebrate the partnership with Big Swing Productions at the Sundance Film Festival today with an invite-only reception honoring female creatives at the forefront of serialized storytelling.

Seeking new series and narratives from female creators about real, complex, recognizable characters, scriptwriters have from to submit original work at seriesfest.com.

The winner of the competition will receive a year-long development deal with Big Swing Productions and the opportunity for a live read of the script with professional actors.

SeriesFest launched the “Women Writing Competition” in 2016 with Rose McGowan and her production company, Damage Inc. Productions under the Featuring Women Platform. Winner Sarah Sellman presented her original “Cottonwood” script at a special live event at the 40 Denver Film Festival.

“We couldn’t ask for a more like-minded partner for the ‘Women Writing Competition’ than Kyra and Big Swing Productions,” commented Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook, SeriesFest co-founders. “Their mission, like ours, is to amplify these often-unknown voices and their work embodies exactly what this initiative, and SeriesFest, is all about. We’re excited to work with them to discover new female screenwriters and lead the charge in providing meaningful opportunities for women in the storytelling space.”

“Big Swing is thrilled to be partnering with SeriesFest to elevate women’s voices and presence in television,” added Sedgwick. “Everyone views the world through our own experiences, triumphs and failures. We are excited to see and share your stories through your lens.”

Submissions and entry fees are due by July 26, 2019. All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges and finalists will be notified by Fall 2019. To be eligible for the contest, entrants must be aged 18 years or older. Limit one entry per person. Each entry must include only one (1) script. Entries must be written in English and scripts must not be encumbered by any obligation to, or option held by a third party. For additional details about submissions, please go to www.seriesfest.com.

In 2018, under the Featuring Women Platform, SeriesFest launched the “Jan Marino Scholarship” to support women over age 55 enrolled in the Stephens College M.F.A. in Television and Screenwriting program, and the “Women Directing Mentorship” initiative partnering with Shondaland.

SeriesFest (www.seriesfest.com) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the art of episodic storytelling. With year-round initiatives and professional development opportunities focused on diverse and under-served voices, education programs for students ages 10-18, and an annual festival which gives emerging artists a platform and place for discovery, SeriesFest is where new voices and storytellers have found a home. SeriesFest: Season 5 will take place June 21-26, 2019 in Denver, Colorado – the birthplace of cable television. With a musical performance and network premiere at the world famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre and six days of in-competition screenings, panels, and network sneak peeks and premieres, the festival showcases compelling and creative content while celebrating television history and engaging in meaningful dialogue about serialized storytelling. SeriesFest is collecting submissions now through March 4, 2019 for Season 5 competitions. Visit seriesfest.com/2019-submissions for more information on competition categories, key dates, entry fees, guidelines and prizes.

Formed in 2018 by Kyra Sedgwick, Meredith Bagby and Valerie Stadler, Big Swing Productions is committed to celebrating new heroes and amplifying bold voices. Focusing on stories with heart and purpose, we believe that when talent meets opportunity, magic happens. We all deserve the chance to take a BIG SWING.

Big Swing Productions’ series, “Girls Weekend,” makes its debut at Sundance Film Festival 2019. The series, directed by Sedgwick and created and stars Ali Liebegott, follows a queer daughter’s return home to Las Vegas for the weekend with her estranged, homophobic sister and people-pleasing mother. Her gun-toting dad lets it slip that her mother’s cancer is back with a vengeance, forcing her to decide whether or not she can rejoin her family.