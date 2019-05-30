SERIESFEST: SEASON 5 ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTIONS FOR THE INTERNATIONAL PILOT COMPETITIONS AND ESTEEMED JURY MEMBERS

SeriesFest: Season 5 Jury to Feature Award-Winning Talent, Journalists, Executives and Producers

Winners of SeriesFest’s “Storytellers Initiative” Announced

Television and Content Festival to Take Place in Denver, CO on June 21-26, 2019

SeriesFest, the award-winning international television festival and non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the art of episodic storytelling, today announced the official selections for this year’s International Pilot Competitions taking place in Denver, Colorado from June 21-26. As part of this milestone year, SeriesFest is dedicating the Season 5 festival to the artists, studios, and companies who are taking creative risks and leveraging advances in technology to reimagine storytelling as part of ‘The Year of Innovation.’

Fifty-three titles from emerging voices across the world will compete against one another in the categories of “Independent Pilot,” “Digital Short Series” and “Late Night.” Many of these original pieces were created, directed and/or feature award-winning talent, including Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning actress, Linda Lavin; award-winning actress and director, Kyra Sedgwick; actor LeVar Burton; actor Brent Spiner; comedian/actress Jillian Bell; musician Aloe Blacc; actress Peri Gilpin; actress Emily Althaus; actress Jennifer Westfeldt; and actress Karen Gillian.

“Our Pilot Competitions are the heart of SeriesFest,” commented Randi Kleiner, Founder and CEO of SeriesFest. “We created the festival as a discovery platform for innovative and imaginative creators to share their unique and diverse stories. We’re truly inspired by this year’s riveting selections.”

SeriesFest has curated a group of prestigious industry professionals including award-winning actors, producers, journalists, and executives to judge these categories. The accomplished jury includes:

Independent Pilot Competition: “unscripted,” Nina Dobrev (Actress/Producer); “comedy,” Sean Walsh (Manager, Strategy, ABC Entertainment), David Rubin (Agent, Gersh); “drama,” Robbie Brenner (Producer, Mattel), Jack Turner (SVP of Scripted and Documentary Content, Matador) and Elvis Mitchell (renowned film critic and host of NPR’s The Treatment).

Late Night: James Belfer (Co-Founder and CEO, Cartuna), Laura Schwartz (Director of Development, New Form Entertainment) and Andre Hyland (Actor/Filmmaker).

Digital Shorts: Mahzad Babayan (Director of Talent, Fullscreen), Jason Sondhi (Co-Founder, Short of the Week), and Jose Acevedo (Director of Development & Original Programming, Comedy Central).

“We’re so honored to have such an esteemed jury this year,” adds Kaily Smith Westbrook, Founder and CCO. “This is an incredibly talented and impressive group. We can’t wait to get their perspective on what stands out.”

A leader in independent development, SeriesFest has been the launching pad for over a dozen independent projects that later secured mainstream distribution. Most recently, the winner of four awards at SeriesFest: Season 3, Up North, received a greenlight for eight episodes from Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios. Creator, Emil Pinnock, also signed a blind script deal with Blumhouse Television and has been tapped to pen an untitled Daymond John project.

Additionally, SeriesFest, in partnership with Elysium Bandini Studios, announced today that the winners of the 5 annual ‘Storytellers Initiative” is Amanda Dreschler & Michael Livingston from the pilot project, Forgive Us Father. Both Amanda and Michel will receive an exclusive first look development deal with Elysium Bandini Studios, a professionally produced pilot presentation valued at $60,000 and are being flown to Denver for Season 5 of SeriesFest (June 21-26) to participate in a Storytellers Initiative live read event taking place as part of the Closing Night Awards presentation at the Cable Center.

The primary screening venue during SeriesFest is the Sie FilmCenter, which is the year-round cinematic home of SeriesFest’s partner organization, Denver Film Society. Passes and individual tickets to screenings, panels, and the Centerpiece event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre featuring the legendary Stevie Wonder, are available now at www.seriesfest.com.

SeriesFest: Season 5 is presented with generous support from sponsors including Denver Film

Society, Liberty Global, Once Upon a Time Productions, Xfinity, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Fries Foundation, Coca-Cola, i-Heart Media and JEEP.

**LIST OF SERIES PARTICIPATING IN THE PILOT COMPETITION BELOW IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER**

DIGITAL SHORT SERIES COMPETITION

18 Grand: A Personal Space Odyssey COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Amanda Dieli

Cast: Steven Conroy, Amanda Dieli, Monique Moses

USA, 19:45m

During an American Center for Martian Exploration 70-day bed rest study, two neighboring participants experience all the highs and lows of friendship without even having to sit upright.

Brentwood COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Sharon Everitt

Cast: Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Doug Benson, Peri Gilpin

USA, 12m

Brent Spiner (Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation) begrudgingly returns to Hollywood in order to one-up his rival and former co-star, LeVar Burton, in this comedy that desperately wants to be a musical.

BêtiseCOLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Grant Mellon

Cast: Shemoi Gidden, Rob Evors, Nikki Parisi

USA, 06:43m

Bêtise addresses the struggles a young man faces ‘growing up black’ in today’s America. Based loosely on a true story, we follow this character as he deals with issues at home and his neighborhood while attending a prestigious university- all while trying to figure himself out.

Brothers From The Suburbs WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Patrick Wimp

Cast: Richard David, Jalen Gilbert, Jerome Riley Jr, Tess Dinerstein, Mickey O'Sullivan, Janelle Snow, Ryan McBride, Josh Czuba, Matthew Chappelle, Lureen Cornwell, Rachel David, Sophie Bolen

USA, 14:35m

Brothers From the Suburbs is a short-form digital comedy series that chronicles the highs and lows of three black teenagers coming of age in an affluent, suburban, predominantly white private school community.

Division Street: Fish Out of Water COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Traven Rice

Cast:Introducing Naledi Makel Murray as Dee, Jodi Carol Harrison, Amy Rutledge, Jeffrey Farber

USA, 07:22m

A withdrawn young girl is sent off to live with her cantankerous Jewish grandmother on the Lower East Side in New York City. At first, it feels like punishment; but then she begins to see the neighborhood as a magical place of gritty wonderment.

Downbeat COLORADO PREMIERE Creators: Graham Wallace, Luke Kelly-Clyne

Cast: AD LIB: Raphael Chestang, Julie Birke, Earnest Eugene Marshall, Kailani Malia Robinson, Meiyee Apple Tam, Ify Nwadiwe | HEART NOUVEAU: Ele Woods, Grant O'Brien, Julie Birke

USA, 23m

Downbeat is a mockumentary series about people in the music industry, but moreover, the idea of the music industry as imagined by these people. Downbeat is an experiment in the world of character studies--a series where each episode follows the life of one compelling musician on the fringe.

Girls Weekend COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Ali Liebegott

Cast: Ali Liebegott, Linda Lavin, Amy Landecker, Ken Jenkins

USA, 12:03m

When a queer daughter returns home to Las Vegas for a “girls weekend” with her estranged, homophobic sister and people-pleasing mother, her gun-toting dad lets it slip that her mother’s cancer is back with a vengeance, forcing her to decide whether or not she can rejoin her family.

Guess I’m A Ghost COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Christopher Sullivan

Cast: Kelsey Siepser, Eugene Young, Caroline Bloom, Susan Shearer

USA, 07:17m

After an embarrassing last night on earth, Diane is sent back as a ghost to haunt bad Tinder dates, bitter high school friends, and Uber drivers. She'll have to deal with her past mistakes and navigate a red-tape filled afterlife before she can move on to whatever's next.

Human InterestWORLD PREMIERE

Creators: Matthew-Lee Erlbach & Mallory Portnoy

Cast: Matthew-Lee Erlbach, Mallory Portnoy, Ryan Spahn, Michael Cyril Creighton, Deb Lapidus and the residents of Andrus on Hudson

USA, 18:04m

Human Interest is a dry comedy series based on real people exploring loneliness, community, and our relationship with technology. From competitive whistlers and professional cuddlers to neo-luddites and sex robot romantics, creators Matthew-Lee Erlbach and Mallory Portnoy introduce you to the private joys and awkward silences of our fellow humans.

I Married A Lemon WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Timothy Michael Cooper

Cast: Jennifer Westfeldt; Noah Bean; Jenn Lyon; Finn Douglas

USA, 12:45m

Moments after overachieving Penelope and her picture-perfect fiancé, Barry, exchange their wedding vows, each is stunned to discover just how much the other failed to disclose about their pasts, jobs, relatives, fetishes, and much more. Yet both are determined to make this relationship work...at any cost.

Michael and Michael Are Gay COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Michael J. Feldman, Michael Rachlis

Cast: Michael J Feldman, Michael Rachlis, Andy Bean, Cloie Wyatt Taylor

USA, 08:53m

A surreal look at the lives and misadventures of two sex-positive, same-named husbands. Follow these nervous and nerdy protagonists as they battle a parade of never-ending insecurities (both real and imagined), while trying to make their marriage work in a not-quite-post-equality world.

Speed Mating WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Stephen Girasuolo

Cast: Timothy Speed Levitch, Danielle Skraastad, Olivia Gilliatt, Stephen Girasuolo, Aiko Lockmeyer

USA, 18m

In this dark comedy, Speed, a New Yorker, finds out he can't naturally impregnate women. He decides to freeze his sperm and try online dating. Will he find his soulmate and the mother to his child before he turns 50?

Street FlameCOLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Katherine Propper

Cast: Sauve Sidle, Isaiah Shepard, Jessica Price, Curtis Rhodes

USA, 12m

Street Flame is a dramatic coming-of-age series that follows a motley crew of alternative teens in Austin, Texas. The show is about friendships that become family, and youth who leave their mark on the streets they inhabit.

Temporary Guardian COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Christopher Baker, Andrew May

Cast: David Ebert, Ceci Fernandez, Kai Braiden, Sophie Faulkenberry

USA, 10:03m

Temporary Guardian is a comedic web series starring a Guardian Angel named Gary who, after his longtime client dies, is stuck in the Guardian Angel temp pool, protecting the crazies of the world when their regular guardians take some much needed time off.

Tethered WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Leslie Rathe

Cast: Emily Althaus, John F. Beach

USA, 13:40m

Tethered is an unflinchingly original half-hour “traumedy" about a new mom suffering an identity crisis as she battles a voice inside her head that refuses to give in to motherhood. This unconventional take on mom-coms uncovers the raw psychology behind the biggest shift in a woman's life.

The Gary Gold Story COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Greg Ash

Cast: Greg Ash, Eric Chavarria, Claudia Camarena, Joel Dauten, Sasha Feldman, Chris Candy

United Kingdom / USA, 18:20m

The Gary Gold Story is a 7-part digital comedy series following the attempts of a washed up once great English footballer, Gary Gold, to resurrect his sporting career in Los Angeles.

The Happy WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Par Parekh

Cast: Par Parekh, Sherra Lasley

USA, 08:45m

The Happy is an absurdist comedy about Par, a lost and heavily bearded Indian-American from the East Coast who comes to L.A. searching for happiness, only to discover that all the New Age conspiracy theorists and spiritual materialists think he’s a guru with the key to their #bliss.

Whale WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Marco North

Cast: Eve North

USA/Russia, 11:23m

Eva is a prisoner of war in an alternate, dystopian past. She relies on her imagination to cope with the constant chaos in Eden, often unleashing her greatest fears as well.

INDEPENDENT PILOT COMPETITION (COMEDY)

All Hail Beth WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Misha Calvert

Cast: Layla Khosh, Christina Toth, Randall McNeal, Jamie Rezanour, Cronin Cullen, Jonathan Iglesias

USA, 28m

Depressed office assistant Beth wakes up one day to discover she is suddenly and inexplicably an ancient Babylonian Goddess, with all of New York City falling to its knees in worship. Confronting her own shyness and shame, Beth must learn to embrace her divine powers and use them for the benefit of humanity. All Hail Beth is a fantastical comedy about the long and awkward journey towards self-confidence.

Broker WORLD PREMIERE

Creators: Lauren Aboulafia & Seth Grossman

Cast: Lauren Aboulafia, Ravi Patel, Chad Mountain, Annie Korzen, Susan Ateh, Cullen Moss, Michael Benyaer, Ross Partridge, Jessika Van, Jonathan Rosenthal, Justin Urich

USA, 22:13m

Broke and newly single, former actor Jules works her way up to the top of the cutthroat world of Los Angeles commercial real estate, surrounded by an assortment of chauvinists, buffoons, and sharks. But as she rises through the ranks, Jules begins to understand just how intoxicating dealmaking can be.

Brooklyn Moving Company COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Ryan Harrington, Isaac Himmelman

Cast: Ryan Harrington, Isaac Himmelman, Jessie Ruane, Brendan Ryan, Wayne Mackins, Rob Ventre, Kym Zlogar, Mac Edgerly, Molly Ryan, Scott Swayze, Oona Dolven, Ben Maters, Arielle Haller-Silverstone

USA, 19:51m

An upbeat crew of Brooklyn-based furniture movers take it upon themselves to transform the turbulent lives of their unsuspecting clientele through the power of song.

Hammerhead COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Dean Imperial

Cast: Sam Gilroy, Maya Kazan, Tony Arkin, Joseph R. Sicari, Cameron Scoggins, Richard Cooper, Georgia Strauss, Cassandra Freeman, Asa James, Ali Ahn

USA, 28:31m

John Hammond is ambitious, fiercely driven, deceptively cunning, and born with Proteus Syndrome (like John Merrick a.k.a. “The Elephant Man”). Faced with adversity his whole life, John leaves his home after grad school, doggedly determined to climb the ladder of success in New York City – and find love– against all odds.

Hysterical Women COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Whitney Uland & Nora Kaye

Cast: Whitney Uland, Nora Kaye, Madeline Grey DeFreece, Megan Masako Haley, David Park, Matt Walker, Angela Oh

USA, 20:58m

Hysterical Women is a dark comedy about gender in the workplace, in our current political and sociological climate. It follows Alexa, the overlooked co-founder of a music marketing firm as she realizes that her buddies in the office might not be such good guys. The women of the office are ready for a revolution. Will Alexa have the guts to do anything about it? Can she be the leader they need?

Kensington COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Michael Marc Friedman, Matt Ferrucci

Cast: Mather Zickel, Michael Marc Friedman, Kim Director, Andrea Grano

USA, 25:45m

This dark comedy follows Doug Harper, an Ivy League educated, uptown therapist forced to move his practice to Kensington - the roughest blue collar section of Philadelphia. It's a place where "therapy" is foreign and the people eat lightning, shit thunder and sure as hell thrive on confrontation.

neurotica. COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Nick Kocher, Laura Moss

Cast: Karen Gillan, Jon Bass, Jillian Bell, Karan Soni, David Dastmalchian

USA, 20:05m

neurotica. is a comedic sci-fi anthology series exploring personal anxieties. Is it like a comedy Black Mirror? I mean, no, not really, but that’s what you’re going to think regardless, so, sure, fine, let’s call it a comedy Black Mirror. In the first episode, “eureka!,” a chronic procrastinator (played by Marvel Cinematic Universe star Karen Gillan) meets an otherworldly being responsible for giving humanity its great ideas.

Paramour No More WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Rena Carter

Cast: Polly Draper, Rena Carter, Adam Dulin-Tavares, Claudia Peters, Kim Yan-Moore, Migina Tsai, Ja'Siah Young, Tuffy Questell, Sal Rendino, Harper Nash, Trevor Morris, Margaret Horning, Nick Bommer

USA, 30:04m

Inspired by a real-life service in China, Paramour No More follows a thriving company that manipulates paramours into ending illicit affairs, a business model based on deceit. When Emily Lee, one of the company’s top Actors, discovers she has a knack for its conniving games, she resorts to shadier tactics to come out on top, with darker outcomes.

Rainbow Ruthie COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Ruthie Marantz

Cast: Ruthie Marantz, Parker Kit Hill, Abraham Makany, Jay Santiago, David Meyers, Ayumi Patterson, Alexis Bronkovic, Evan Reiser, Raekwon Haynes

USA, 20:33m

Ruthie, a former teen star of 90s Manhattan Public Access TV – and now a 35-year-old hot mess – decides to relive her glory days online. Equal parts biting and nostalgic, Rainbow Ruthie is a comedy about re-finding your truth in the age of social media.

Revenge Tour COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Kahlil Maskati, Andrew Carter

Cast: Omar Maskati, Lindsay Daniels, Ari Afsar, Michael Vlamis, Andrew Carter, John Allen, Arun Narayanan, Kevin Dix, Sigi Gradwohl, Mike Bow

USA, 13:25m

Meet Derek "Milkshake" Qamar: recently dumped, sleeping in a friend's living room, and stuck at a dead-end job. But one night, he finds an unlikely stress reliever – rapping – and awakens a new persona. Revenge Tour speaks to the angry rapper inside all of us. It is a portrait of an artist as a young man – set to a pulsing hip-hop beat.

The Book of Craig COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Tyler Stuart

Cast: Sebastian Conelli, Tyler Stuart, Ben Rameaka, Alli Brown

USA, 20:10m

Craig, a failed ad man, helps his new homosexual roommate, Jesus Christ, prepare for the rapture and and adjust to life in the modern world. An absurd buddy comedy of biblical proportions.

The Filth U.S. PREMIERE

Creators: Jake Delaney, Cara Fano, Paige Hoffman

Cast: Paige Hoffman, Jake Delaney, Katrina Kemp, Jay Lee, Nican Robinson, Lauren Holt, Chad Westbrook

USA, 32:59m

Desperately trying (and failing) to navigate their complicated love lives, Stella and Max, two delusional, queer creatives in LA, struggle to make progress while attempting to maintain the only stable relationship they have: their friendship. Featuring a colorful cast of friends and frenemies, The Filth hilariously lives up to its title, a truly filthy mess of hijinks and drama.

Unintentional Community COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Patrick Sanderson and Zach Jenkins

Cast: Ricky Faust, Olivia Peck, Manon Pages, Patrick Sanderson, Zach Jenkins, Molly Lynn, Adella Gautier, Matt Story, Rosha Washington, Zeb Hollins III

USA, 21:35m

Welcome to Samsara, a millennial “cohesive living community,” where young adults strive to live in harmony with one another – except they just can’t seem to get along. Unintentional Community is a mockumentary that ponders the question: What happens when a bunch of new age millennial hippies start their own commune? They do what you'd expect. They totally f*ck it up.

INDEPENDENT PILOT COMPETITION (DRAMA)

Bagdad, Florida COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Matthew Fifer

Cast: Jason Greene, Margot Bingham, Colt Keeney, Caitlin Mehner, Patti Harrison, Andreja Pejić, Eve Plumb, Jeremy Carver

USA, 22:19m

Bagdad Florida is a story of three friends who shotgun South and meet the “real America.” Together they realize how far America has come and how much further it still needs to go. Set the kitchen table, a red meat vegan dinner for two.

Beyond The Badge WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Anita M. Cal

Cast: Don Wallace, Daya Vaidya, Rodney Rowland, Karimah Westbrook, Evan Parke

USA, 39:18m

Beyond the Badge is a family drama police procedural seen through the eyes of a troubled undercover LAPD cop assigned to take down a violent drug lord. Undergoing therapy, Sgt. Derek Allen struggles to hold his life together for his children, his ambitious wife and loose cannon foster brother-both UCs.

Currency COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Scott Gabriel & Sofi Marshall

Cast: Jay Santiago, Angelic Zambrana, Danny Gavigan, Matthew Weitz

USA, 17:39m

Seventeen days after the nation’s banking system collapses, a Cuban family-run gas station becomes the center of power in a small town.

Edward's Miraculous Bookstore COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Annabel Essink & Freek Zonderland

Cast: Urias Boerleider, Sem van Butselaar, Susan Visser, Julia Nauta, Dirk van der Pol

The Netherlands, 20m

A dusty bookstore travels to children in need of imagination, but its influence is fading.

The store finds Pim who is trying to save his parents from divorce. As Pim rediscovers the power of stories, he opens up a far bigger quest. The bookstore is threatened by a charlatan therapist who aspires to steal children’s imagination.

Inpatient WORLD PREMIERE

Creators: Yudho Aditya, Robert Walker Jeffery

Cast: Robert Walker Jeffery, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Troy Iwata, Kyle Anderson, Carrie Vu, Marki Michelle, Dana Weddell, Amanda Bruton, Jennifer Haining

USA, 29m

A loose-anthology series about strangers who coexist in a New York psych ward and how they cope with their mental illness without losing their minds - even more than the world already thinks they have. Each episode is told from a different person's point of view

Nice COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Naomi Ko

Cast: Naomi Ko, Sun Park, Kim Cooper, Parvesh Cheena, Connor Gould

USA, 22:20m

Nice is a ½ hour series about Teddy Park, a 20-something fantasy football obsessed Korean American woman living in Minnesota, who must deal with the consequences of keeping her breast cancer a secret from her friends and family.

ON COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Jamie Effros

Cast: Kieran Mulcare, Claire Rothrock, Andre Blake, Jen Cohn, Jamie Effros, Sarah Ellen Stephens, Kim Blanck

USA, 18:29m

In the near future, a Device Addicts Anonymous meeting harbors 6 strangers consumed by their virtual worlds. But when a new member joins the group, plagued by something beyond addiction, they all begin to suspect that their connection to the virtual, and to each other, may be more than coincidence.

Palomino & Swissy WORLD PREMIERE

Creators: Brian Groh, Julien Lasseur

Cast: Briana Marin, Shawn Parsons, Dale Godboldo, Alexandra Grey, Eric Roberts, Bess Rous, Gino Montesinos, Alexis Clayton

USA, 47m

Two renegades partner to steal a rabbit foot briefcase full of money from a drug lord within his own gang-infested, desert kingdom.

The Musicianer COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Beth Harrington

Cast: Petunia, Grey DeLisle Griffin, Lowell Deo

USA, 23m

Vern Lockhart is a hillbilly singer with a problem. On the verge of stardom in the 1920s, he inadvertently has become immortal, a situation he only dimly glimpses. When he encounters Jo Cullen, a present-day musicologist who’s expert on Vern’s past, he begins to grasp his deal with the devil.

The Well COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Adam Wheeler

Cast: Dalton Leeb, Lukas Behnken, Katie Ryan, Gabriel Grier, Wolfgang Bodison, Nathan Russell

USA, 18:51m

After the mysterious disappearance of his mother, a withdrawn bachelor discovers a series of cryptographs in his house and sets off to uncover their meaning, unknowingly threatening the secrecy of a vast government experiment.

White River Tales COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Stephen Ohl

Cast: Ramsey Philips, Halle Charlton, Jacob Osborne

USA, 28:22m

Set in a small town in 1989, White River Tales tells the intertwined story of the Hope family as they deal with the tragic death of the matriarch.

INDEPENDENT PILOT COMPETITION (UNSCRIPTED)

A Cure For Fear COLORADO PREMIERE

Creator: Lana Wilson

Cast: N/A

USA/Netherlands, 14:13m

Neuroscientist Dr. Merel Kindt has discovered a cure for phobias using common medication. From animal phobias to PTSD, the potential impact is both profound and dazzlingly complex. A Cure for Fear goes inside Dr. Kindt’s radical treatments as she explores the ethically treacherous grounds of curing our most human ailment.

Global Child WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Augusto Valverde

Cast: Tridah Choudurhuy (Bollywood Feature Film Actress), Syama Reyes, Augusto Valverde

USA, 32:27m

Global Child is the next generation travel show featuring influencers and stories that inspire while exploring extraordinary destinations. Each episode (currently 20 complete) features stunning adventures, colorful characters and their stories combined with meaningful causes as they "Travel with Purpose". This series will leave you saying "Wow!”

Her Turf COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Shantel Hansen and Dean Blandino

Cast: Annice Canady, Mary Podesta, Tangela Mitchell

USA, 16:44m

Her Turf series ignites conversations around gender pushing back against the ingrained bias that women can’t hold powerful roles. Her Turf challenges current power structures by showing that when women take high level roles, on the field as referees or in the boardrooms of large sports franchises, we all win.

StoryBooked WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Marriott Content Studio

Cast: Aloe Blacc, Julie Gautier, Jon Boogz, Alexi Pappas

USA, 33:30m

Using storytelling to illustrate the unique experiences of Marriott Bonvoy members, Season 2 of StoryBooked follows four artists (musician Aloe Blacc, underwater performance artist and director Julie Gautier, movement artist and choreographer Jon Boogz and Olympian and filmmaker Alexi Pappas) on their personal journeys around the world.

The New Homesmiths: We Live in a Prison Bus COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Apartment Therapy Media (Rebecca Blumhagen, Annie Lennon Carroll, Laura Schocker, Adrienne Breaux)

Cast: Ben and Meag Poirier

USA, 21m

In this six-part docu-series by Apartment Therapy Media, we meet 9 people redefining the meaning of "home" beyond the traditional four walls. Whether you live in a plane, a school bus, a tiny home or a renovated Penske truck - the exploration of these "New Homesmiths" reveals something universal about the human spirit.

LATE NIGHT COMPETITION

2020 WORLD PREMIERE

Creators: Brent Lydic & Tanner Thomason

Cast: Brent Lydic Tanner Thomason Cory Roberts Roy Allen

USA, 11:52m

In the year 2020, a lone traveler journeys across the apocalyptic wasteland in search of the new world that lies beyond the wall. What he finds along the way might make his goal more trouble than it's worth.

Dad Calls Son WORLD PREMIERE

Creators: Alex Dobrenko and Phil Kaye

Cast: Alex Dobrenko and Phil Kaye

USA, 7:32m

When Janet Rosen suddenly passes away, her now widowed husband Marty and their son Lucas try and build a genuine relationship for the first time in their lives. Over weekly Facetime calls. What starts out as obligation quietly grows into a tradition that is often awkward and sometimes beautiful.

Finding The Asshole COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Melissa Stephens and Tom DeTrinis

Cast: Melissa Stephens, Tom DeTrinis, Christine Woods, Courtney Pauroso, Tina Huang, Nick Court, Tom Lenk, Laila Ayad, Shawnda Thomas, Parvesh Cheena

USA, 10:31m

Finding The Asshole is like Where’s Waldo, except you’re looking for Waldo in a literal World of Waldo’s.

I Adore Dolores WORLD PREMIERE

Creators: Sam Marine, Jo Roueiheb and Emily Wilson

Cast: Jo Roueiheb, Sarah Natochenny, Felix Hagen

USA, 20:34m

In a surreal sitcom world, Dolores - a manic, over-optimistic divorcée - tries to win back her clown stepdaughter by purchasing the apartment building where she lives under house arrest.

Kwaczala WORLD PREMIERE

Creator: Joe Kwaczala, Daniel J. Clark, Liz Maupin & Caroline Clark

Cast: Joe Kwaczala

USA, 13:36m

A sketch comedy show from the brain of up-and-coming comedian Joe Kwaczala (Comedy Central, IFC, ClickHole).

Who You Are COLORADO PREMIERE

Creators: Samuel Roots & Joel Jay Blacker

Cast: Skinner Myers, DeJean Brown, Marie Oldenbourg, Clayton Farris, Hope Lauren

USA, 16:00m

The accidental invention of an asshole AI spells trouble for a tech startup in the late 80’s.