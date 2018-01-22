Series Mania's European Project and Talent Forum Launches Series Mania Writers Campus, a Week-Long Intensive Writing Workshop for 20 Emerging TV Drama Writers Throughout Europe

LILLE & PARIS, FRANCE – January 22, 2018 – Following the recent announcement of Christophe Riandee as jury president for the European Project and Talent Forum (May 2 to 4), Ms. Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania (April 27 to May 5), announced today the launch of Series Mania Writers Campus, a week-long intensive writing workshop for 20 emerging TV drama writers throughout Europe. Under the editorial supervision of Lorraine Sullivan, Series Mania Writers Campus, in partnership with Paris College of Art (France) and Emerson College (USA), will run for one week, April 27 to May 4, as part of Series Mania.

“We believe it is important to train and support a new generation of European authors who are able to meet the growing demand of the industry,” commented Ms. Herszberg. “As with Series Mania, we are always looking for new talent and the Writers Campus is the perfect opportunity for us to encourage creation and identify promising screenwriters.”

The participants are selected through a call for TV drama projects, upon. presentation of a project in development. Eligible candidates are writers who can prove at least one professional experience on a broadcast TV series. During their stay in Lille, participants will be mentored by two professional tutors: Martie Cook, who has over 25 years of experience as a television writer and producer, and Sarah Treem, who is the showrunner and producer of The Affair. Participants will have the privilege of meeting experienced tutors, scriptwriters, and leading audiovisual professionals.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Created by Laurence Herszberg in 2010, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international TV series on the big screen and offers its audience (over 50,000 spectators in 2017 with 1,200 industry professionals) the unique opportunity to meet and debate with renowned show-runners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition, entirely dedicated TV series, and aimed at both the general public and industry professionals. For this ninth edition, the Festival is moving to the northern French city of Lille (Hauts-de-France) where it will once again organize a competition featuring world premieres judged by a prestigious international jury.





ABOUTEUROPEAN PROJECT AND TALENT FORUM

Launched in 2013, the European Project and Talent Forum (formerly the Co-Production Forum), the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival has become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of TV series around the world. The Forum has seen many projects become a series, including: Liar, Tabula Rasa, Stella Blomkvist, Keeping Faith, Banking District with many others currently in production or in advanced development. In 2017, over 1,200 accredited professionals from 35 countries attended the Forum.