SERIES MANIA UNVEILS DETAILS SURROUNDING THE 2020 FESTIVAL TO BE HELD MARCH 20-28 IN LILLE, FRANCE

LILLE & PARIS, FRANCE – February 19, 2020 – At press conferences today in Lille and Paris, Series Mania unveiled details for its upcoming Series Mania Festival set for March 20-28 in Lille, France. Details for the Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of Series Mania, were also announced with additional details forthcoming on February 25.

With 74 brand new series, 38 world premieres, 483 series screened from 54 territories, prestigious guest stars, a symphonic concert, and plenty of events, Series Mania is this year offering nine days of culture and celebration across Lille, the wider metropolitan area, and the region as a whole. Additional details outlined by Rodolphe Belmer, President of Series Mania, and Laurence Herszberg, Managing Director include:

The International Jury

Tom Perrotta - Jury President

Nir Bergman

Rachel Griffiths

Caroline Proust

Veena Sud

Karine Tuil

Guests of Honor

Chris Brancato

Giancarlo Esposito

Hagai Levi

Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

Team from The Eddy

Team from The Bureau

Carole Bouquet

Zabou Breitman

Tomer Sisley

Olivier Marchal

International Competition

Adult Material (UK)

Cry Wolf (Denmark)

Dérapages (France)

Little Birds (UK)

Moloch (France, Belgium)

No Man’s Land (France, Israel, Belgium)

Patria (Spain)

El Presidente (Chile)

Unorthodox (Germany)

Valley of Tears (Israel)

French Competition

Cheyenne Et Lola (Belgium)

La Garçonne (France)

Ils Étaient Dix (France)

Moah (Françe)

Parlement (France)

Romance (France)

International Panorama

22 July (Norway)

Behind The Door (Japan)

Buffalo (Australia)

Cold Courage (Finland, Ireland, Belgium, Iceland, UK)

Commandos (Netherlands)

The Cursed (South Korea)

The End (Australia, UK)

La Jauria (Chile)

Lucky Day (Peru)

The Minister (Iceland)

Normal (Israel)

Thin Ice (Sweden, Greenland, Iceland)

Unchained (Israel)

Wara (Niger, Senegal, France)

World on Fire (UK)

Made in USA

Briarpatch (USA Network)

Evil (CBS Television Network, TF1)

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Looking for Alaska (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO, OCS)

Snowpiercer (TNT, ITV, Netflix)

Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)

Why Women Kill (CBS All Access, M6)

Additional portions of Series Mania will include:

Opening & Closing Ceremonies

Special Screenings

Short Form Competition

Midnight Comedies

Audience Award

New Season Premieres

Series Mania Late Nights