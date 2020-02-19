SERIES MANIA UNVEILS DETAILS SURROUNDING THE 2020 FESTIVAL TO BE HELD MARCH 20-28 IN LILLE, FRANCE
LILLE & PARIS, FRANCE – February 19, 2020 – At press conferences today in Lille and Paris, Series Mania unveiled details for its upcoming Series Mania Festival set for March 20-28 in Lille, France. Details for the Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of Series Mania, were also announced with additional details forthcoming on February 25.
With 74 brand new series, 38 world premieres, 483 series screened from 54 territories, prestigious guest stars, a symphonic concert, and plenty of events, Series Mania is this year offering nine days of culture and celebration across Lille, the wider metropolitan area, and the region as a whole. Additional details outlined by Rodolphe Belmer, President of Series Mania, and Laurence Herszberg, Managing Director include:
The International Jury
Tom Perrotta - Jury President
Nir Bergman
Rachel Griffiths
Caroline Proust
Veena Sud
Karine Tuil
Guests of Honor
Chris Brancato
Giancarlo Esposito
Hagai Levi
Jean-Xavier de Lestrade
Team from The Eddy
Team from The Bureau
Carole Bouquet
Zabou Breitman
Tomer Sisley
Olivier Marchal
International Competition
Adult Material (UK)
Cry Wolf (Denmark)
Dérapages (France)
Little Birds (UK)
Moloch (France, Belgium)
No Man’s Land (France, Israel, Belgium)
Patria (Spain)
El Presidente (Chile)
Unorthodox (Germany)
Valley of Tears (Israel)
French Competition
Cheyenne Et Lola (Belgium)
La Garçonne (France)
Ils Étaient Dix (France)
Moah (Françe)
Parlement (France)
Romance (France)
International Panorama
22 July (Norway)
Behind The Door (Japan)
Buffalo (Australia)
Cold Courage (Finland, Ireland, Belgium, Iceland, UK)
Commandos (Netherlands)
The Cursed (South Korea)
The End (Australia, UK)
La Jauria (Chile)
Lucky Day (Peru)
The Minister (Iceland)
Normal (Israel)
Thin Ice (Sweden, Greenland, Iceland)
Unchained (Israel)
Wara (Niger, Senegal, France)
World on Fire (UK)
Made in USA
Briarpatch (USA Network)
Evil (CBS Television Network, TF1)
Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
Looking for Alaska (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO, OCS)
Snowpiercer (TNT, ITV, Netflix)
Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)
Why Women Kill (CBS All Access, M6)
Additional portions of Series Mania will include:
Opening & Closing Ceremonies
Special Screenings
Short Form Competition
Midnight Comedies
Audience Award
New Season Premieres
Series Mania Late Nights
