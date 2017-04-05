SERIES MANIA Season 8, 13-23 April 2017 The International Competition Jury is unveiled!

Series Mania is proposing the very best in international series that will be exclusively screened at the festival, most of them before broadcast in their home territory. And to judge them, Series Mania is delighted to unveil the International Competition Jury that will be presided over by Damon Lindelof, showrunner for The Leftovers and Lost.

The jury will award the Grand Prize, the Special Jury Prize, and new this year, the Best Actress and Best Actor prizes, to the winners from among the 10 series in competition. The awards will be presented during the Closing Ceremony on 22 April at 8:00pm at the Forum des images.



DAMON LINDELOF, PRESIDENT OF THE JURY

Damon Lindelof was born in New Jersey to a schoolteacher and a banker. He was also born a writer, although it would take over 25 years to figure that out. In 2004 he met writer-director-producer J.J. Abrams to create a television series about the survivors of a mysterious plane crash – Lost. After six years, a hundred and twenty episodes, and many unanswered mysteries, Damon finally left the island. Since then, he has worked as a writer and producer on Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, World War Z, Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and Tomorrowland . He is currently writing and producing the third and final season of HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama series The Leftovers, which he fiercely defends as “not as depressing as everyone says.” He also wrote this bio.

Aure Atika

Aure Atika has played many roles in many films and series over the past 25 years, including the hit comedy La Vérité si je mens! and De battre mon coeur s’est arrêté by Jacques Audiard, and the multiple Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner The Night Manager, which screened at Series Mania last year. She has also directed three short films and recently wrote her first novel, “Mon ciel et ma terre”, published by Fayard. Her latest film, L’Un dans l’autre with Stéphane de Groodt and Louise Bourgoin is released in September.

EYTAN FOX

Eytan Fox, one of Israel’s leading directors, started the wave of new Israeli Cinema with his film, Walk on Water, which was nominated for a César in 2006. Fox’s films include Yossi & Jagger, The Bubble, Yossi and Cupcakes. His television series, Florentine and Mary Lou (Series Mania 2011), helped change perceptions and promote acceptance of the Israeli LGBT community. Fox is currently working on his first English-language film and TV series.

AGNIESZKA HOLLAND

Film director and scriptwriter, Agnieszka Holland is the Chairwoman of European Film Academy since 2014. Her first feature film, Provincial Actors, was awarded the FIPRESCI at the Cannes Film Festival. She has directed among others films like Europa Europa or The Secret Garden and episodes for the American TV series The Wire, Treme, The Killing, and House of Cards. She has received numerous prestigious film awards. Her last film, Spoor, premiered at the Berlin Film Festival where it was awarded the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize.

CLÉMENT MANUEL

After obtaining his degree from the Royal Conservatory of Brussels' drama department Clément made his debut as an actor and stage director. He appeared in HOUBA!On the Trail of the Marsupilami before first being noticed in Churchmen and in Falco. He landed a leading role in the RTBF series Ennemi Public, recently finished shooting in TF1's prestigious mini-series Le tueur du lac and is preparing season 2 of Ennemi Public. He starred in the Belgian comedy film Faut pas lui dire.