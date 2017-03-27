SERIES MANIA’S CO-PRODUCTION FORUM, THE INDUSTRY ARM OF THE FESTIVAL, ANNOUNCES FIVE PERSON JURY AND 16 PROJECTS SELECTED TO BE PART OF UPCOMING EVENT

PARIS, FRANCE -- March 27, 2017 – For the 2017 edition which has now expanded from three to four days and has become the springboard for the series of tomorrow, the Co-Production Forum, the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival, has received over 300 projects from 39 different countries as submissions for this year’s event which will take place April 18th-21st in Paris. As such, it was announced today by Ms. Laurence Herszberg, general director of Forum des Images and founder of Series Mania, that 16 projects have been chosen for its Co-Pro Pitching Sessions with the goal of helping these high-end European drama projects find appropriate financial partners, mainly through coproduction deals or presale agreements. The four-day Forum also includes a rich program of conferences, presentations, panels, and top-rate networking.

In addition, Ms. Herszberg today unveiled the names of the five leading industry executives who will serve as this year’s jury for the Co-Production Forum and will have the distinct honor of presenting the producer of the Best Project with a grant of €50,000 to help finance its development as previously announced. The members include: jury president Francesca Orsi, co-head of drama, HBO; Thomas Bourguignon, producer, KWAI; Piv Bernth, head of drama, DR; Henrik Pabst, managing director, Red Arrow International; and Pilar Perez Roel, head of acquisitions, DCD Rights.

“This year, with the reputation of the Series Mania Co-Production Forum getting bigger and bigger, we are expecting over 500 international TV series executives to be on hand for this must-attend event. Our informal, yet business focused, friendly environment is the perfect blend for today’s busy executives,” commented Ms. Herszberg.

“Scaling down from over 300 entries to the 16 titles chosen is no easy task but we are confident these are some of the best series in development today,” added Herszberg. “Additionally, the caliber of our jury members this year is top-notch and we look forward to working with them in Paris as they determine this year’s best project and winner of €50,000. What a great time to be jury member!”

At the heart of the Co-Production Forum are the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions which present a selection of TV series projects in development to an audience of key TV industry decision-makers. The list of 16 selected projects will be pitched by their producers to a panel of potential financiers, including broadcasters, distributors, producers, and public and private funds. These titles include (in alphabetical order):

David, Lemming Film, The Netherlands Dead Meet, Eleventh Hour Films Limited, United Kingdom Fertile Crescent, Masha Productions/Spiro Films/Haut et Court TV, Israel/France Freud, Bavaria Fernsehproduktion, Germany/Austria Girl on a Wire, Studio Lambert, United Kingdom M.A.D, Arena Film, Denmark Milites Christi, Wild Horses, France Neo Paris, Tabo Tabo Films, France Romans in L.A, Endemol Shine Italy, Italy The Alert, Wrong Men, Belgium The Conductor from St Petersburg/Moscow Noir, Black Spark Film & TV, Sweden The Faction, Submarine, The Netherlands The Head, Mediapro, Spain The Last Socialist Artefact, Kinorama, Croatia The Steins, Newen/Keshet International, France/Israel Twin, Nordisk Film Production, Norway

For more information and a detailed program, please go to:

http://series-mania.fr/en/forum-copro/