THE THIRD ANNUAL UGC WRITERS CAMPUS BY SERIES MANIA ANNOUNCES ‘CALL FOR APPLICATIONS’ FOR INTERESTED WRITERS

LILLE & PARIS, FRANCE – November 04, 2019 - After the tremendous success of the 2019 event, Ms. Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania (March 20-28, 2020), announces the Call of Applicationsfor its UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania. An immersive week-long writing workshop for 20 emerging TV drama writers throughout Europe and under the editorial supervision of Lorraine Sullivan, the third edition of UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania, will run from March 20-27, 2020.

With a submissions’ deadline on December 18, eligible candidates are writers who have had at least one professional experience on a broadcast TV drama series or have graduated from a partner school. The link for submitting applications is: https://seriesmania.com/en/industry/ugc-writers-campus-2020?test=80003.

Over the course of one week, UGC Writers Campus will function as an incubator, where writers will be immersed in an environment dedicated to their work with incredible access to tutors, mentors and industry decision-makers.In a final showcase held during the Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of Series Mania taking place from March 25 to 27, the Campus's work will be presented to industry professionals and projects will be heard at roundtable pitching sessions.

“Organized to kickstart the next generation of European series creators, UGC Writers Campus by Series Maniahas been designed specifically for the writers of tomorrow, where they can simultaneously develop their own projects and engage with industry executives,” said Herszberg.

"The partnership with Series Mania around the UGC Writers Campus is perfectly in line with UGC's desire to promote authors and diversity in all of its businesses," says UGC Assistant General Manager Brigitte Maccioni.

ABOUT UGC

The UGC Group is one of the main players in the European film industry: with nearly 500 theaters (including UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles in Paris, the world's number one cinema in terms of attendance), the UGC network is one of the first in French-speaking Europe. Its subsidiary UGC Images also produces and distributes successful popular comedies such as Qu’est-ce qu’on a fait au Bon Dieu ? of Philippe de Chauveron and his suites, only great auteur films like Jacques Audiard (UGC has distributed all his films for 15 years) or Terrence Malick (Radegund, his next film released in December 2019). In 2016, UGC launched the creation of a fiction production group: UGC SERIES, today made up of four production structures in France and the United Kingdom. These entities currently produce and develop some 20 series for the main French and international broadcasters. Their first productions broadcast in France have been historical audiences.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Created by Laurence Herszberg in 2010 in collaboration with artistic director Frederic Lavigne while both were at the Forum des images, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international series to the big screen and offers audiences (over 72,000 spectators in 2019) the rare opportunity to meet and learn from renowned showrunners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition that is entirely dedicated to series, aimed at both the general public and industry professionals. For the 2020 edition, from March 20-28, the Festival will once again be held in the charming northern French city of Lille (Hauts-de-France). As usual, it will include a program of world premieres and series selected for competition, overseen by a prestigious international jury.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA FORUM

Launched in 2013, Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival, has become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of series from around the world. In just a few years, Series Mania Forum has already seen many projects come to fruition, including Eden, Stella Blomkvist, Keeping Faith and Tabula Rasa, with many others currently in production. In 2019, the Forum held its second edition of Lille Transatlantic Dialogues, a one-day summit bringing together high-level political, corporate, creative and economic players from the TV and culture sectors in Europe and North America. With more than 3,000 registered professionals expected in 2020, the Forum (March 25-27) is now the place where industry talent and decision-makers meet to create the new generation of serial fiction.