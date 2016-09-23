Sennheiser Wins Two 2016 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Awards

Old Lyme, Conn. – Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium headsets and speakerphone solutions, announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named both Sennheiser’s PRESENCE Bluetooth and SC 70 USB MS headsets as 2016 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award winners.

TMC (Technology Marketing Company) is one of the most highly regarded news media organizations in the telecommunications space, with a readership of as many as a million visitors per month. The company is the publisher of both CUSTOMER and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazines. Its TMC Labs Innovation Award is selected by the distinguished engineers at TMC Labs and honors products that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, and noteworthy developments toward improving communications technology.

Sennheiser’s Contact Center and Office products have several prestigious awards in 2016, including a coveted Golden Bridge Award, and a TMC 2016 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award.

The Sennheiser SC 70 USB MS is a double-sided, wired headset certified for Skype for Business. It offers instant fit, outstanding sound and refined styling. The model leverages Sennheiser’s renowned voice clarity, in addition to a noise-cancelling microphone to optimize speech intelligibility.

The award-winning PRESENCE Mobile series of headsets feature a lightweight, slim design that delivers HD sound quality. This latest generation of PRESENCE models utilizes enhanced noise filtering technologies to provide an even clearer communication experience, improving flexibility and productivity for the modern knowledge worker.

“Sennheiser’s engineering and design has consistently performed well in the market. Those innovations continue to differentiate us,” said Bill Whearty, vice president, sales and marketing, CC&O, Americas, Sennheiser Electronic Corp. “We’re honored that our products are gaining recognition, illustrating that premium audio has a crucial function in the workplace, utilizing advanced technology to deliver productivity benefits even in the most challenging acoustic environments.”

“Sennheiser has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of the unified communications industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from Sennheiser and their continued effort toward improving the future of the UC industry.”

The 2016 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners are featured in the September issue of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

In addition, attendees can visit Sennheiser’s exhibits at the Microsoft Ignite conference (booth 1648) in Atlanta, GA, and the AstriCon conference (booth 14) in Phoneix, AZ, this month for a demo of Sennheiser’s award-winning UC headsets.