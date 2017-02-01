Sennheiser Showcases Advances in the Collaborative, Modern Office at ITEXPO

Old Lyme, Conn. – Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for businesses, announces it will demonstrate its portfolio of unified communications headsets, speakerphones, and conferencing solutions at ITEXPO, a prime telecommunications sector event. ITEXPO will take place February 8 to 10 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sennheiser will be located at booth 813 on the exhibit floor.

Sennheiser’s booth will feature a broad portfolio of award-winning unified communications solutions that supports SMB and enterprise-level telephony deployments, enhancing business environments through superior audio technology.

Models on display will include the new wireless MB 660 headset series for open-office settings, featuring adaptive active noise cancellation that allows users to moderate the level of noise cancellation according to their needs. The award-winning PRESENCE™ mobile headset will also be on display, boasting multiple digital microphones for the clearest possible transmissions even in challenging outdoor conditions. This model is part of a broad portfolio of headset solutions for a range of working environments and individual user needs that Sennheiser will exhibit at the event, such as the D 10, DW, SD wireless, Century, Circle, Culture, and MB Pro headset series. Sennheiser will also show its conferencing solutions spanning from plug-and-play speakerphones for huddle-rooms, the SP 10 and SP 20 series, to the Team Connect wireless audio conferencing solution for bigger meeting rooms.

All Sennheiser CC&O’s audio solutions are Skype for Business certified and are compatible with the industry’s gold-standard UC platforms, including those from Microsoft, Cisco, and Avaya.

“High-end audio technology is being widely accepted as part of a movement to create more collaborative spaces, wherein professionals utilize intelligently-designed technology to support modern work styles and increase productivity,” said Andreas Bach, president at Sennheiser Communications A/S. “At ITEXPO we’ll explain how high performance audio headsets and conferencing solutions can not only accommodate more effective communications, but improve productivity as a functional element of the workplace. The right headset lets employees cater their user experience to the variables of their space and to the type of communications they’re conducting from moment to moment. IT managers who test our headsets first-hand quickly realize how much advanced engineering has to offer to the effective, modern workplace of the future.”