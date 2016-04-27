Sennheiser Previews MK 4 digital for USB and iOS at NAB

At this year’s NAB, Sennheiser previews the new digital version of its MK 4, one of the audio specialist’s most popular recording mics. With high-quality Apogee A/D conversion and mic preamp technology, MK 4 digital connects directly to iOS devices, Mac and PC computers. The large-diaphragm MK 4 digital is the ideal partner for any mobile recording task requiring great sound quality with the typical warmth and detail of a true condenser microphone.

“I am delighted to announce the latest product to be born from our cooperation with A/D conversion experts Apogee Electronics,” said Wolfgang Fraissinet, Director Audio Recording at Sennheiser. “The MK 4 digital true condenser studio microphone will bring full, detailed sound and “made in Germany” quality to recordings on iOS devices, Macs and PCs. It will offer bands and artists freedom and flexibility in recording their tracks and song ideas, and will also be an ideal tool for high-quality speech applications from voice-overs to podcasts.”

“The MK 4 digital microphone is a great addition to the iOS/USB product family we have been developing with Sennheiser,” comments Betty Bennett, co-founder and CEO of Apogee Electronics. “Along with the new HandMic digital, and ClipMic and MKE 2 digital mics announced last spring, MK 4 digital combines the best of Sennheiser and Apogee technology to offer customers from across the audio and video production spectrum incredible tools for mobile recording.”

The MK 4 digital is a must-have microphone for the home studio and in mobile recording, whether in the rehearsal room or on the road. Its exceptional sound quality will also be an asset in the recording of speech. It is delivered complete with a USB cable and a Lightning iOS cable for connecting to iPad, iPhone or iPod touch as well as a microphone clamp and a pouch.

The microphone can be used with common media production programs such as Logic Pro X, Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, Pro Tools or Ableton Live and iOS recording apps such as GarageBand and Apogee MetaRecorder. The MK 4 digital will become available from summer 2016.

Visit Sennheiser and Neumann at NAB, Booth No. N5729