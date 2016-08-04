Senior Finance Executives from Hearst, Sinclair and WME-IMG to Co-Chair MFM-BCCA’s “Media Outlook 2017” Seminar in NYC

Media Financial Management Association (MFM), and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, announced today the Co-Chairs for Media Outlook 2017, a half-day seminar that will explore the issues of greatest importance to media companies in the coming year. The half-day event will be held on Wednesday, September 14 from Noon-5:00 PM at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan (between 48th and 49th Streets and 6th and 7th Avenues).

Co-Chairs for Media Outlook 2017 are MFM Board members:

David R Bochenek, Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), Sinclair Broadcast Group;

Jeana Stanley, Vice President, Finance, Hearst Television; and

John Giraldo, Global Controller & CAO, WME-IMG

“A host of new regulatory, technological, and market factors affecting media industry companies will make it even more challenging for the industry’s financial management community to finalize their 2017 operating budgets and strategic plans,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. “With the help of these three highly experienced industry leaders, who represent media sectors undergoing some of the most dramatic changes, we are assembling a lineup of sessions and expert presenters that will provide the latest data and insights on opportunities to optimize financial performance in the year ahead.”

Topics to be covered at this year’s seminar will include: the economic outlook for 2017; integrating digital initiatives; real-world experience with the new revenue recognition standard; and perspectives on advertising from sales’ and clients’ perspectives. Additional details on the seminar’s sessions and expert presenters will be released in the coming weeks.

The registration fee for the event is $99.00 for individual members of MFM, and $79.00 for corporate members. Non-members can choose between a $250.00 registration fee that includes an annual membership subscription (a savings of $196.00) or pay a $149.00 fee for this event only. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.