SEESO-SENSATION ‘BAJILLION DOLLAR PROPERTIE$’ WILL RETURN FOR SEASON TWO FALL 2016

NEW YORK, April 5, 2016 – Fan-favorite “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$” will return to Seeso for season two, premiering Fall 2016. The second season of the half-hour, semi-scripted comedy set against the backdrop of a luxury, cut throat LA real estate firm, will feature comedy greats: Busy Philipps, Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”), Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”), Patton Oswalt, Paul Rust (“Love”), Randall Park (“Fresh off the Boat”) and Dave Foley (“The Kids in the Hall,” “Dr. Ken”) among others. “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$,” a Paramount Digital Entertainment production (“The Hotwives of Orlando,” “The Hotwives of Las Vegas,” “Burning Love”) is the first Seeso Original Series to be renewed.

"I'm thrilled at the opportunity to continue making “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$”and look forward to thinking of new ways our group of lovable a-holes can be even bigger a-holes the second time around," said Kulap Vilaysack, creator and Executive Producer.

The brokers will finally find out which of them makes partner in this two-part season one finale April 28. The season will culminate with appearances by Matt Besser (UCB co-founder), Danielle Schneider (“Hotwives of Orlando”) and “The Birthday Boys,” as well as “Bajillion” Executive Producer Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”), among others.

“There are a Bajillion reasons that renewing ‘Bajillion’ is a no brainer – great reviews, the incredible audience reaction, the great cast and the outstanding work by Kulap. In short, we’re sold,” said Evan Shapiro, Executive Vice President, Digital Enterprises, NBCUniversal.

Viewers can catch the first four episodes of “Bajillion Dollar Propertie$” season one on Seeso, with new episodes launching weekly before the two-part finale on April 28.

Bajillion Dollar Propertie$

A half-hour, semi-scripted comedy with an ensemble of seven real estate agents set against the backdrop of a luxury, cut throat LA real estate firm. A Paramount Digital Entertainment production created and Executive Produced by Kulap Vilaysack ("Comedy Bang! Bang!," Who Charted?), and Executive Produced by Tom Lennon ("Reno 911!"), Ben Garant ("Reno 911!"), Scott Aukerman ("Comedy Bang! Bang!","Mr. Show") and David Jargowsky ("Funny or Die Presents"). Starring Dan Ahdoot, Tim Baltz, Ryan Gaul, Mandell Maughan, Tawny Newsome, Drew Tarver, and Paul F. Tompkins as agency owner Dean Rosedragon.

###

About Seeso

Seeso is the new, ad-free streaming comedy channel from NBCUniversal’s Digital Enterprises. The channel gives comedy viewers access to over 2,000 hours of original programming, with new, original content rolling out daily. Viewers are able to access the curated library for $3.99 a month via www.seeso.com, iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick and Roku, with additional platforms added in the coming months.

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, Insurge Pictures, MTV Films, and Nickelodeon Movies. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.