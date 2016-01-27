Second Unified Communications Panel at ISE 2016

As AV systems converge with IT, the audiovisual industry is in the process of dramatic change and opportunity.

For the second year running at ISE, Kramer will organize and host an exciting, expert-laden panel discussion covering one of the hottest topics currently affecting our ever-evolving industry. This free-to-attend event, entitled AV over IP – Opportunities and Challenges as AV and IT Converge, will take place at the Unified Communications Theatre in Hall 9, Stand A140 on Wednesday, 10 February at 16:00-16:30 at ISE 2016.

Tim Albright of AV Nation will lead the panel, which will include:

Daniel Rogers,Vice President, Global Channels & Partner Alliances at AVI-SPL Limited

Alan Glowacki, Manager CTG, Cisco

Dan Jackson, Research and Development Manager, Crestron

Paul Krizan, Product Manager, Networked AV at HARMAN Professional Solutions

Aviv Ron, VP Business Development and Strategy at Kramer

Eric Smith, Consultant & CEO at Reardon Advisors

Patrick Stewart-Blacker, Managing Director, Visual Acuity

“The panel will be athought provokingdiscussion for ISE visitors to listen and contribute to,” said Tim Albright at AV Nation.

Topics to be discussed during the panel will include: what the future of AV looks like in an AV/IT converged world, how long the evolution from AV to IT will take, and factors that will determine success in a converged market.