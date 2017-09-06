The Second Season of the Period Drama Isabel on Cubaplay

West Palm Beach, FL– September 6, 2017 – Cubaplay, the network that delivers top Cuban and Spanish-language entertainment through a wide variety of movies,telenovelas, shows, music videos and documentaries, announced that the Spanish period drama series,Isabel, is back and better than ever, premiering its second season on September 10, 2017.

Every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EST, the Cubaplay audience will continue to enjoy one of the most acclaimed and successful Spanish series in recent years,Isabel. Produced by RTVE, the second season ofIsabelportrays the events occurred soon after Isabella’s coronation as queen of Castile. The series narrates Isabella’s and Fernando’s efforts to consolidate their power as sovereigns and assure the expansion of their kingdom throughout the Iberian Peninsula. In addition, we are introduced to new characters and ambitions, including a trip to the East Indies proposed by a navigator called Christopher Columbus.

Based on a true story,Isabelchronicles the joys, challenges, successes, and pains of Isabella I of Castile. Thisseasonin particular, focuses on her political affairs and expansion strategies.

“To this day, Queen Isabella the Catholic is still considered one of the most accomplished monarchs the world has ever seen. Her actions helped shaped the world we know today,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m certain thatIsabelwill continue its international success. The director, Jordi Frades, once again did an incredible job portraying such a complex story; his attention to detail captured the historical importance of these events and introduced the public toa QueenIsabella that they had never seen before.”

Directed by the renowned filmmaker Jordi Frades,Isabelfeatures an all-star cast led by Michelle Jenner, Rodolfo Sancho, Bárbara Lennie, Pedro Casablanc and Julio Manrique, among other respected Spanish actors. The second season ofIsabelis comprised of 13 episodes. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Cubaplay is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Cablevision Optimum, CharterSpectrumand VEMOX™.

For more information onCubaplay’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cubaplaytv.comandvemox.com.