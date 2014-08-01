Season Two of Original Crackle Series ‘Cleaners’ to Premiere Tuesday, Aug. 19

Culver City, Calif. (August 1, 2014) – Crackle announced today that the second season of its original series, Cleaners will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

View the first look trailer here: http://youtu.be/WA9ePTDKfK4

Following the first action packed season, season two will return with stars Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage), Emily Osment (Young and Hungry), Gina Gershon (Rescue Me), David Arquette (Scream) and Missi Pyle (Gone Girl). New characters played by Esai Morales (Criminal Minds) as Father Brooks, Omar Avila (Justified) as Carlos, David Rees Snell (The Shield) as Clarence Phillips and John Savage (Dark Angel) as Marcus Walker, add more twists to the thrilling plot that uncovers secrets, lies and ulterior motives.

Season two is set on a small island in the Caribbean where Veronica (Chriqui) and Roxie (Osment) think they are about to cash in, just to realize they have not escaped their past yet. The duo arranged to meet Eileen (Pyle) to split the $57 Million, but Eileen has embraced her dark side and has teamed up with Mother (Gershon) to have the girls erased. Meanwhile, FBI Agent Frank Barnes (Arquette) is recruited by CIA Agent Clarence Phillips (Snell), for an off the book mission - to bring Mother in.

Cleaners is written and directed by Paul Leyden with executive producers Chriqui, Anne Clements and Leyden, as well as John Schwarz, Michael Schwarz, Luca Scalisi, and Sam Worthington (Avatar) of Full Clip Productions. The 12 all-new, half-hour episodes will be available exclusively on Crackle and across all Crackle platforms.

The first season followed two gorgeous young women (Chriqui and Osment) who turn out to be a team of highly trained and lethal contract killers. While on an errand for their boss (Gershon), the job goes bad and they find a sedated 8-year-old boy (Jakob Salvati) in the trunk of their car. The duo quickly found themselves as the target of their boss' client, the FBI (Arquette) – and even their own boss whose team of assassins is now out to eliminate them to get the valuable boy back.

Cleaners added to Crackle’s acclaimed portfolio of original, award-winning content that includes the hugely successful suspense thriller Chosen starring Milo Ventimiglia, Chad Michael Murray and Rose McGowan, the Primetime Emmy nominated series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee from Jerry Seinfeld, as well as newly added originals, Sequestered starring Jesse Bradford, Summer Glau and Patrick Warburton premiering Aug. 5, 2014 and Sports Jeopardy! with host Dan Patrick coming Fall 2014.

For additional information about Cleaners, please visit Crackle.com/c/Cleaners and follow Crackle on Twitter and Facebook www.twitter.com/crackle and www.facebook.com/crackle.