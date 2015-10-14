SEASON TWO OF “BEHIND THE STORY WITH THE PALEY CENTER”

PREMIERES SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH AT 10:00 A.M. ET/PT

ON SUNDANCE TV

NEW EPISODES WILL FEATURE CASTS AND CREATORS FROM

TODAY’S HOTTEST SHOWS, INCLUDING “THE GOOD WIFE,” “SCANDAL,” “GIRLS” AND “MODERN FAMILY”

NEW YORK, NY – October 14, 2015 – SundanceTV today announced season two of its non-fiction series “Behind the Story with The Paley Center” will premiere Sunday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT. Composed of footage from The Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest 2014 and 2015 television festivals, the series will feature in-depth discussions with the stars, writers, and producers of the biggest shows on television today, including: Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Lena Dunham (Girls), Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin), and Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

The new six-episode season of “Behind the Story with The Paley Center” will premiere at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT as follows:

Sunday, November 8th: The Good Wife

Actors Julianna Margulies, Christine Baranski, and Matt Czuchry

Co-creators and executive producers Robert King and Michelle King

Moderator James Corden

Sunday, November 15th: Scandal

Actors Kerry Washington, Guillermo Diaz, Scott Foley, Tony Goldwyn, Katie Lowes, Joshua Malina, Jeff Perry, Darby Stanchfield, and Bellamy Young

Moderator Jimmy Kimmel

Sunday, November 22nd: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Actors Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, and Elizabeth Henstridge

Executive producers Jeph Loeb, Jeffrey Bell, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen

Moderator Felicia Day

Sunday, November 29th: Girls

Actors Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Alex Karpovsky, and Andrew Rannells

Co-creator and executive producer Jenni Konner

Executive producers Bruce Eric Kaplan and Ilene S. Landress

Moderator Judd Apatow

Sunday, December 6th: Jane the Virgin

Actors Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Jaime Camil, Ivonne Coll, Brett Dier, Justin Baldoni, and Yael Grobglas

Executive producers Jennie Snyder Urman and Ben Silverman

Moderator Jarett Wieselman

Sunday, December 13th: Modern Family

Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, and Ariel Winter

Series co-creator and executive producer Steve Levitan

Executive producers and writers Danny Zuker and Abraham Higginbotham

Moderator Andy Daly

“Behind the Story with The Paley Center” is produced by The Paley Center for Media, with Paley Center President and CEO Maureen J. Reidy and Executive Vice President Diane Lewis serving as executive producers, along with Paul Haddad for SundanceTV. The series represents a continued commitment by SundanceTV toward non-fiction storytelling that reflects and observes the state of intelligent, innovative pop culture today.

About SundanceTV

Since its launch in 1996, SundanceTV has remained true to founder Robert Redford’s mission to celebrate creativity and distinctive storytelling through unique voices and narratives found in the best independent films. From delivering critically acclaimed Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Peabody Award-winning television featuring some of the world's most talented creators and performers, to showcasing some of the most compelling and iconic films across genres and generations, SundanceTV is a smart and thought-provoking entertainment destination. SundanceTV is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.; its sister networks include AMC, IFC, BBC America and WE tv. SundanceTV is available across all platforms, including on-air, online at www.sundance.tv, on demand and mobile.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the collection and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

