Season’s Beatings from El Rey Network

Join El Rey Network for a “Season’s Beatings” marathon that brings you eight ‘can’t look away’ episodes of the gritty, high-flying original series, “Lucha Underground,” packed with extreme athleticism and ancient free style wrestling at its best. The “Lucha Underground” marathon pounds into homes beginning Wednesday, December 31 at 4 p.m. ET. But the New Year’s fun doesn’t stop there! Starting at midnight on January 1, El Rey brings you a “Miami Vice” marathon featuring break out performances by powerhouse guest stars, some in their first-ever major TV roles, including: Dennis Farina, Bruce Willis, Glenn Frey, Ving Rhames, John Leguizamo, Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Steve Buscemi, Benicio Del Toro, Chris Rock and R. Lee Ermey.

El Rey Network’s original series, “Lucha Underground,” combines ancient lucha libre tradition, extraordinary athleticism and a flare for theatrics. In each hour-long episode, viewers will have a backstage and ringside seat as masked villains and heroes tell their stories while facing off to battle for wrestling supremacy resulting in programming that is unlike anything else on the screen.

From Emmy Award®-winning and Academy Award®-nominated writer-producer Michael Mann, “Miami Vice,” which celebrated its 30th anniversary this fall, became appointment viewing on Friday nights and launched a national fashion trend inspired by the cool whites and colorful pastels worn by lead characters, Detectives James “Sonny” Crockett (Don Johnson) and Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas). “Miami Vice” ran for five seasons and made its mark on the television landscape in part thanks to executive producer Mann’s influence on the cop drama’s look and cinematic feel.

Below, please find El Rey Network’s programming schedule beginning New Year’s Eve:

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31

“Welcome to the Temple” at 4 p.m. ET

In the series premiere of “Lucha Underground,” owner and promoter Dario Cueto opens his "Temple" to the best fighters from around the world, to compete for wrestling supremacy and a $100,000 prize. Watch as the masked heroes and villains battle it out in the Temple.

“Los Demonios” at 5 p.m. ET

Johnny Mundo and Prince Puma are out for revenge on Big Ryck and his crew. Chavo teams with Sexy Star and takes on Son of Havoc & Ivelisse. Blue Demon Jr. is confronted by Catrina who warns him of 1000 Deaths… Mil Muertes. Chavo Guerro seeks revenge.

“Crossing the Border” at 6 p.m. ET

Konnan warns Chavo that Mexico is coming for him as he brings Cueto, the best talent south of the border, to “Lucha Underground.” The action continues to heat up in the main event between Fenix, Drago and Pentagon Jr and matches featuring El Mariachi Loco versus Mascarita Sagrada and Ricky Mandell versus Mil Muertes.

“Thrill of the Hunt” at 7 p.m. ET

Konnan cautions Puma to not get involved in the main event between Mundo and Big Ryck and Sexy Star makes a theatrical return as she vows vengeance on Chavo and takes on Ivelisse in the ring.

“Boyle Heights Street Fight” at 8 p.m. ET

Konnan questions whether he has made a mistake by putting his young protégé, Prince Puma, into the ring with experienced street fighter Big Ryck as there is nothing off limits in a street fight.

“The Key” at 9 p.m. ET

Big Ryck signs a contract with Dario Cueto, Johnny Mundo steals a prized possession, and Sexy Star is back with Fenix to take on Chavo Guerrero and Pentagon Jr.

“The Top of the Ladder” at 10 p.m. ET

Three Way Ladder Match Prince Puma vs Johnny Mundo vs Big Ryck. Who will be the first Luchador to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase and walk out tonight with $100,000 dollars in cash courtesy of owner and promoter, Dario Cueto?

“A Unique Opportunity” at 11 p.m. ET

Dario Cueto sets 10-Way match and Boyle Heights Battle Royal. Tonight, two luchadores will receive a unique opportunity that Cueto promises is even more valuable than the $100,000 he offered when he first opened his “Temple”.

Below, please find the “Miami Vice” programming schedule beginning at midnight:

FRIDAY JANUARY 1

“Brother’s Keeper parts 1 and 2” at 12:00 a.m. ET

Sonny Crockett, an undercover cop for the Miami Vice Department and Ricardo Tubbs, a New York street cop, unwillingly team up on assignment to apprehend a Colombian cocaine smuggler on the pilot episode of the popular TV series. Parts 1 and 2. Featuring Jimmy Smits.

“One Eyed Jack” at 2:00 a.m. ET

Crockett is trying to help a friend, Barbara Carrow, who is a former high school classmate - she accumulated a sizeable gambling debt - and Crockett is charged with accepting a bribe from a well-known racketeer. Featuring Dennis Farina.

“No Exit” at 3:00 a.m. ET

Crockett and Tubbs reluctantly help government agents in their pursuit of a dangerous international arms dealer and sometimes drug smuggler. Featuring Bruce Willis.

“Rites of Passage” at 4:00 a.m. ET

An old flame of Tubbs comes to Miami looking for her baby sister who has gotten involved with a man named Traynor and his associate in some sort of illegal business. Featuring Pam Grier and John Turturro.

“The Maze” at 5:00 a.m. ET

When three young Cubans are holed-up in an abandoned building and are holding two families hostage - all as a result of a trigger-happy cop firing at them too soon, Tubbs goes undercover as one of 'them'. Featuring Ving Rhames.



“Sons and Lovers” at 6:00 a.m. ET

Crockett and Tubbs learn that Calderone has placed a one million dollar bounty on Tubbs' head. Calderone comes back to haunt Tubbs, tragically ending a family union. Featuring John Leguizamo.

“When Irish Eyes are Crying” at 7:00 a.m. ET

Gina falls for an Irish pacifist who believes there is no point fighting fire with fire anymore - or so she thinks. Featuring Liam Neeson.

“Walk-Alone” at 7:00 a.m. ET

Tubbs goes undercover in a penitentiary to try and smoke out a group of corrupt prison guards. Featuring Laurence Fishburne.

“El Viejo” at 8:00 a.m. ET

While Crockett and Tubbs are working on nailing a Bolivian drug dealer, they end up clashing with an old man involved in the drug transaction who was a legendary Texas Ranger. Featuring Steve Buscemi.

“Everybody’s in Show Biz” at 9:00 a.m. ET

While under cover, Tubbs and a powerful drug lord are robbed and taken in the process is a brief case. Now the two brothers are marked for death by the drug lord. Featuring Benicio Del Toro.

“Missing Hours” at 10:00 a.m. ET

The recently discovered body of a man who was missing for two years disappears. Featuring Chris Rock and James Brown.

